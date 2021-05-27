Yang Hengjun: Ambassador refuses entry as Australian writer faces China espionage trial

Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher leaves the entrance to the Middle People’s Court no. 2 of Beijing after being denied entry to Yang Hengjun trial.

Australia’s ambassador to China was denied entry to a heavily guarded Beijing court on Thursday where the espionage case against Australian blogger Yang Hengjun will be heard at a time of deteriorating ties between the two nations.

Graham Fletcher, Australia’s ambassador to China, tried to enter Intermediate Peoples Court No. 2 of Beijing in accordance with a bilateral consular pact.

Unfortunately, we have just been denied entry to court. The reason given was due to the pandemic situation, but the foreign ministry has also told us it is because it is a national security issue therefore we are not allowed to participate in it, Fletcher told reporters outside the court.

This is deeply unfortunate and disturbing and unsatisfactory. We have had long-standing concerns about this case, including a lack of transparency, and have therefore concluded that it is a case of arbitrary detention.

Details of the case are being kept secret, with no leaked information allegedly leaked by the Yang spy agency. If convicted, Yang faces up to 10 years in prison or more on charges of endangering national security.

Yang is a Chinese-born Australian national who lived in New York shortly before being arrested in China.

Australia has complained that Chinese authorities have not provided any explanation or evidence for the allegations, prompting a reprimand on Saturday from the Chinese embassy in Canberra, the Australian capital.

Human rights lawyers Mo Shaoping and Shang Baojun will represent Yang when he appears in court on Thursday in Beijing court, which was closed to the public.

Police lined up in front of the court, their presence stretched away from a block and checked the identities of journalists who had been denied entry.

Twitter / Yang Hengjun Chinese-Australian writer Yang Hengjun (left) and prominent liberal intellectual Mao Yushi.

Yangs’s wife, Yuan Xiaoliang, who has not been able to see her since the couple was stopped at Guangzhou South Airport in January 2019, made the request to attend the hearing but was refused, friends told Reuters.

In his latest message to family and friends in Australia before the hearing, Yang said in March his health had deteriorated but they should not worry because he was not afraid.

“If anyone wants to take revenge on me for my writing, please explain to people inside China what I did and the importance of my writing to people in China,” he said, according to a copy of the first message from Reuters.

Fletcher said it was possible a decision would be handed down on Thursday, or there could be a separate verdict hearing.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Thursday that Yangs’s correspondence with his family in Australia was deeply touching and has been extremely difficult for him.

Australia wanted a transparent and open process, Payne told ABC radio.

We are not interfering in the Chinas legal system. The concerns we have raised are legitimate concerns, she said.

Diplomatic ties between the two nations have deteriorated significantly since Yang was arrested, with China imposing trade sanctions on products from Australia and reacting angrily to its call for an international inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus, as well as its 5G ban on the giant. Huawei telecommunications.

Yang wrote about Chinese and American politics online as a high-profile blogger and also wrote a series of spy novels.

His detention in January 2019 came at the same time as a crackdown by Chinese police on possible foreign interference and the color revolution.

Yang had previously been arrested in 2011 in China on suspicion of being involved in the short-lived protests of the Jasmine Revolution and was released three days later.

He wrote in a letter to his supporters in Australia after being released that he had once worked for the Chinese state security agency in Hong Kong and Washington, before migrating to Australia in 1999.