Taiwan accuses China of blocking deal with BioNTech on Covid-19 vaccines

For the first time on Wednesday (local time), Taiwan directly accused China of blocking an agreement with German firm BioNTech for Covid-19 vaccines.

“Taiwan was close to signing the agreement with the German plant, but due to China’s intervention, we still can not sign the contract,” said Island President Tsai Ing-wen at a meeting of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Taipei had previously “ordered” shots from AstraZeneca in Britain and Moderna in the United States, Ing-wen said.

According to the South China Morning Post, this is the first time Taiwan has directly accused Beijing of blocking a deal with BioNTech.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of nearly 24 million people located on the southeast coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have ruled separately for more than seven decades.

When asked to comment on the matter, the German firm said, “We do not usually comment on possible or ongoing discussions to secure vaccine doses.”

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group signed an agreement with BioNTech last year to supply its mRNA vaccines to mainland China and in March offered to supply some of those doses to Taiwan. Under the agreement, Fosun was given the exclusive right to develop and commercialize vaccines in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, the SCMP reported.

Taiwan is witnessing a new rise in the Covid-19 crisis. She reported 635 new cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths Wednesday.

Taiwan, which is home to an estimated 23 million people, has so far received 700,000 AstraZeneca shots through the Covax Facility and less than 1 percent of its population has been vaccinated. He has not yet received any of the shots he ordered from Moderna.

At a news conference Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not comment on Tsai’s claim but said the channels for Taiwan to receive vaccines from the mainland were “unimpeded,” the SCMP reported.

Meanwhile, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesman for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said two non-governmental organizations in Shanghai and Jiangsu had agreed to donate a series of vaccines to Taiwan. “We support and will assist the donation,” she said, without specifying the manufacturer or how many doses would be supplied. “We hope that the relevant parties in Taiwan will clear the barriers to the delivery as soon as possible.” Zhu also criticized Taiwan for not accepting aid from Beijing.

This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.

