International
Taiwan accuses China of blocking deal with BioNTech on Covid-19 vaccines
For the first time on Wednesday (local time), Taiwan directly accused China of blocking an agreement with German firm BioNTech for Covid-19 vaccines.
“Taiwan was close to signing the agreement with the German plant, but due to China’s intervention, we still can not sign the contract,” said Island President Tsai Ing-wen at a meeting of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.
Taipei had previously “ordered” shots from AstraZeneca in Britain and Moderna in the United States, Ing-wen said.
According to the South China Morning Post, this is the first time Taiwan has directly accused Beijing of blocking a deal with BioNTech.
Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of nearly 24 million people located on the southeast coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have ruled separately for more than seven decades.
When asked to comment on the matter, the German firm said, “We do not usually comment on possible or ongoing discussions to secure vaccine doses.”
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group signed an agreement with BioNTech last year to supply its mRNA vaccines to mainland China and in March offered to supply some of those doses to Taiwan. Under the agreement, Fosun was given the exclusive right to develop and commercialize vaccines in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, the SCMP reported.
Taiwan is witnessing a new rise in the Covid-19 crisis. She reported 635 new cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths Wednesday.
Taiwan, which is home to an estimated 23 million people, has so far received 700,000 AstraZeneca shots through the Covax Facility and less than 1 percent of its population has been vaccinated. He has not yet received any of the shots he ordered from Moderna.
At a news conference Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not comment on Tsai’s claim but said the channels for Taiwan to receive vaccines from the mainland were “unimpeded,” the SCMP reported.
Meanwhile, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesman for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said two non-governmental organizations in Shanghai and Jiangsu had agreed to donate a series of vaccines to Taiwan. “We support and will assist the donation,” she said, without specifying the manufacturer or how many doses would be supplied. “We hope that the relevant parties in Taiwan will clear the barriers to the delivery as soon as possible.” Zhu also criticized Taiwan for not accepting aid from Beijing.
This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]