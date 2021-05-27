Remarks by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a joint press conference following talks with Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Sochi, May 26, 2021 – News





Ladies and gentleman, We met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Compatriots Abroad of the Republic of Yemen Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak who is on a working visit to the Russian Federation. We discussed in detail the military-political and humanitarian developments in Yemen in recent years and examined some aspects of bilateral relations. We focused on the need to stop war and any hostility in this friendly country. We stressed that all participants in the conflict must give up efforts to resolve past and ongoing problems by force. We reaffirmed our desire to continue international mediation with the leading, leading role of the United Nations. Our position is clear: Yemenis need to agree among themselves through comprehensive dialogue, while outside players need to ease conditions that will allow them to reach a compromise solution in their inclusive talks. We also believe that the way to maintain peace and stability lies through dialogue of all major national political forces. We placed special emphasis on this today. We do not see any alternative to intra-Yemeni talks with mutual consideration for each other’s interests and concerns. We are concerned about the dire situation of the people of Yemen. Ongoing fighting leads to more casualties among civilians and damages socio-economic infrastructure. People suffer from unemployment, malnutrition, lack of access to basic household and medical services, and the spread of dangerous diseases. Coronavirus infection has exacerbated a bad situation. Russia continues to advocate the complete lifting of Yemen’s sea, land and air blockade and the lifting of all restrictions on the supply of food, medicine and other basic necessities to all districts in the country without exception. We urge all parties to the conflict to strictly abide by the provisions of international humanitarian law and to refrain from military operations leading to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties. We support the proposals made some time ago by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General in Yemen on the operation of the airport in Sanaa, the operation of the port in Hodeidah and the regular payment of salaries to government employees. No compromise has been reached on these issues so far. We urged the parties involved to resolve the conflict over the Safer oil storage vessel that is anchored near Hodeidah through cooperation between the Ansar Allah Houthi movement and authorized UN agencies. Regarding bilateral cooperation, we had to express our regret that the internal crisis in Yemen has led to the suspension of all economic, trade, humanitarian and educational contacts. However, we reaffirmed our common desire to re-establish all business ties after the end of the armed confrontation and the establishment of stable government bodies in the Republic of Yemen. We will hope this happens as soon as possible. We value our traditionally friendly relations with Yemen. I hope these talks help create the conditions that will allow our friends to overcome the many serious problems they face now. Thank you for your attention. I give the floor to my colleague.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos