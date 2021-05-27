Biden is reportedly planning to nominate Burns and Garcetti for ambassador.





President Biden plans to announce that he has elected R. Nicholas Burns, a veteran Foreign Service officer and former ambassador to NATO, as his ambassador to China and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador. in India, according to two people familiar with the process. Mr Biden has also elected Thomas R. Nides, a Morgan Stanley vice president who served as a deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama, to serve as ambassador to Israel, those people said. Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and Mr. Obama’s chief of staff, who developed a close relationship with Mr. Biden when he was vice president, has been elected to serve as ambassador to Japan, people said. And Ken Salazar, a former Colorado senator and interior secretary in the Obama administration, is said to have been elected ambassador to Mexico. Mr Biden has been reviewing the lists of names for some of the important sites for months and was deeply interested and involved in the selection process, administration officials said. And many of the nominees for coveted ambassadors were offered positions weeks or months ago.

But the administration has delayed announcing the election for several reasons. Instead of revealing the names one by one, officials are planning to reveal a diverse list of nominees, said the people involved in the process. The administration hopes to go beyond racial and gender diversity and focus on signaling to career Foreign Service officials that they are valued by reducing the number of posts given to campaign donors. Another reason for the delay is that many of the people elected are still completing history checks and financial reviews that take time as part of the rigorous verification process. The Biden administration had originally hoped to move its first list of nominees by mid-April, an official said. A White House official on Wednesday declined to comment on the timing and said none of the names were final until the administration made an official announcement. Others in the race for the top positions include Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who is said to be Mr. Bidens to choose to serve as ambassador to the UN World Food Program, and Mark Gitenstein, a former ambassador in Romania and a close friend of Mr Bidens, who is said to be considering an ambassador to the European Union. Mr. Biden is also considering the appointment of Mark Brzezinski, who served as ambassador to Sweden during the Obama administration, as his ambassador to Poland, according to people familiar with the process. Mr Brzezinski is the brother of Mika Brzezinski, a host of MSNBCs Morning Joe, and the son of Zbigniew Brzezinski, who served as national security adviser under President Jimmy Carter.

