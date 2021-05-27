Pakistan demonstrates the joint EU efforts needed for interfaith, cultural harmony





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union on Wednesday said the importance of their relationship was highly valued as they strive to further strengthen this partnership. Islamabad says the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) had begun a new phase in the partnership by providing a strong foundation and framework for multidimensional co-operation between the two sides. Pakistan, meanwhile, urged the EU to work together for peaceful coexistence and interfaith and cultural harmony. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was virtually interacting with the European Parliament’s (EP) Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET). The President of AFET, MEP David McAllister, in his speech stressed the importance of Pakistan-EU relations and the interest of parliaments in further strengthening this partnership. He thanked the foreign minister for the detailed exchange of his views with the AFET Committee, media told the Foreign Ministry. While expressing disappointment at the adoption of a resolution by the European Parliament on blasphemy laws in Pakistan, Qureshi noted that his government had moved quickly against radical groups trying to put pressure on them. “We have moved strongly against radical groups since the recent protests. I can assure you that no armed group or pressure is being allowed to challenge state writings and dictate government policy,” he said. Qureshi said the world was seeing an increase in Islamophobia, so it needed to show “shared determination” to fight intolerance and incite violence based on religion or belief. The Minister stressed the importance of understanding the feelings and special respect that Muslims have for the personality of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). Members of the AFET Committee and heads of delegations for relations with third countries and regions attended the session. The 71-member AFET Committee is one of the most prominent and influential committees in the European Parliament. It oversees and provides guidance on the EU Common Foreign and Security Policy and plays an important role in issues related to human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as the finalization of EU international agreements. Qureshi in his remarks on Afghanistan said Pakistan wants to see an end to the Afghan conflict through a negotiated political solution led by Afghanistan and owned by Afghanistan. He said Pakistan has played and continues to play a key role in facilitating the Afghan peace process. He said Pakistan remains committed to the peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. Stressing the potential for further expansion of Pakistan-EU ties in various fields, Qureshi conveyed to Pakistanis their readiness to continue working for a productive and constructive partnership. “The EU is a traditional friend and a key economic partner of Pakistan. Our co-operation is based on the common values ​​of democracy, pluralism, mutual understanding and respect,” Qureshi said. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the effective implementation of international conventions related to GSP Plus.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos