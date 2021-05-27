International
Vaccines for the 12-18 age group will be available soon, says Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath
All qualified persons in Uttar Pradesh will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in doses for those of the 12-18 age group also coming soon, Chief Minister of State Yogi Adityanath confirmed on Wednesday.
Currently, those over the age of 18 are being inoculated against the virus nationwide.
“The vaccine for people in the 12-18 age group is coming soon. We will vaccinate everyone,” Adityanath said during his visit to Deoria.
The Prime Minister went to the village of Katrari and interacted with Gram Pradhan as well as members of the Covid monitoring committee.
He said active oversight committees played a major role in door-to-door screening of people to curb Covid cases. “Timely identification of symptoms and subsequent delivery of medical kits and isolation helped keep the spread of the disease under control,” Adityanath said.
Further, the Prime Minister stressed the creation of awareness in the village about encephalitis, the UP government said in a statement.
People should avoid open stools and keep the village clean, he added.
Adityanath later went to the Majhgawan Primary Health Center to inspect the vaccination campaign and asked people who had come for their strokes to inspire others as well.
He also informed that the government is preparing to deal with diseases like encephalitis and noise that occur mainly during the rainy season due to water and mosquito contamination.
“An action plan is being prepared in this regard,” Adityanath said.
“We have to go door-to-door in any circle prone to encephalitis and provide medicines in advance to treat encephalitis,” he added.
Adityanath also visited the integrated Covid command and control room in Kushinagar district and met family members of a Covid-19 patient who was in isolation at home.
Cases in Uttar Pradesh
The state reported 196 more Covid-related deaths as the death toll from the viral disease rose to 19,712, while the number of infections rose to 16,80,684 with 3,371 new cases on Wednesday.
Kushinagar reported maximum deaths at 18, followed by Varanasi (14), Jhansi (12), Lucknow (11) and Kanpur and Meerut (10 each), the state government said in a statement.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 62,271.
With data from agencies.
