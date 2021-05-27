UP: Bareilly youth claims police officers have cut nails on hands, feet for not wearing mask





A 28-year-old worker in Bareilly County on Wednesday accused police of hitting nails in his hand and foot two days ago after stopping him for not wearing the mask in public. Police denied the allegation and claimed he inflicted injuries on himself to avoid arrest in a case of assault on a police officer. The 28-year-old district resident in the Yogi Navada area, identified as Ranjit, raised the charges and caused a commotion in the district police chief’s office in the morning. There was a nail injury each in one hand and one foot. Police took him to the district hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Senior Police Inspector General (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said an investigation had revealed that Ranjits’s allegations were false. Police claimed the worker was an alcoholic. According to Baradar Station (SHO) House Officer Sitanshu Sharma, on May 24, soldier Hari Om stopped Ranji while he was wandering around wild. He did not have a mask on. When Harry Om objected, he allegedly started misbehaving. Ranjit allegedly hit Hari Om when police tried to catch him. A case was filed against the 28-year-old on the same day at Baradari station under IPC sections 323 (causing voluntary injury), 504 (intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (assault) ) or criminal force to prevent a public servant from performing his / her duty), 332 (voluntarily causing injuries to prevent a public servant from performing his / her duty) and 270 (malignant action that can spread a life-threatening disease infection) . The next day, police raided Ranjits’s house to capture him, but he escaped. Police denied his allegations and said he would be taken into custody after his behavior improved. According to police, this is not Ranjits’s first ranking by law. In 2019, he was arrested for allegedly entering a temple of savage and desecrated idols. He was then apprehended by the public and handed over to the police. Police filed an indictment for the case, which is still pending in court.

