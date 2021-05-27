NYT talks to experts, gives 3 estimates of India ‘s current number | India News







NYT, with which you has a union deal, combine these assessments by talking to more than a dozen experts, including Dan Weinberger of the Yale School of Public Health. Estimates, the report says, are based on extrapolations from sero surveys of the actual number of people infected and assumptions about the infection fatality rate (IFR), a measure of the number of people who die for every 100 infected. A report in the New York Times has suggested that Covid India’s real number could be about double the official count in an optimistic random scenario and up to nearly 14 times the numbers recorded in a worse random scenario. This would mean at least 6 lakh deaths and in the worst case 42 lakh deaths.NYT, with whichhas a union deal, combine these assessments by talking to more than a dozen experts, including Dan Weinberger of the Yale School of Public Health. Estimates, the report says, are based on extrapolations from sero surveys of the actual number of people infected and assumptions about the infection fatality rate (IFR), a measure of the number of people who die for every 100 infected. The report notes that while official figures are missing for deaths worldwide, the account of cases and deaths in India is likely to be even more pronounced, for technical, cultural and logistical reasons. With overcrowded hospitals, many deaths from Covid occur at home, especially in rural areas, and are removed from the official count, Kayoko Shioda, an epidemiologist at Emory University, was quoted as saying. He also said that even in the best of times, four in five deaths in India are not medically investigated.

The best case scenario assumes that the actual infections are about 15 times larger than the number of cases detected, which is about 40.4 crore. Assumes an IFR of 0.15% which yields 6 lakh deaths. A second scenario, which the report describes as a more likely scenario takes actual infections at 20 times more than were detected by tests, or 53.9 crore. Assumes the IFR is 0.30%, in line with what is estimated in the US at the end of 2020. This gives a figure of 16 lakh deaths or over five times the official number of 3 lakh.

The most alarming scenario assumes that there are 26 current infections for every case detected based on the latest national seroprevalence study completed in January which puts the number of infected at just over 70 crore. He also assumes an IFR of 0.6% to take into account the tremendous stress that has been under India’s health system during the current wave. These assumptions give a tax of 42 lakhs or 13.7 times more than the official numbers suggest.







