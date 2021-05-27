Pashinyan criticizes the CSTO, which says it has heeded Armenia’s call

As caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday criticized the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which Armenia formally called for help after Azerbaijani forces crossed the Armenian border, the Russian-led security body said it had heeded Armenia’s call.

CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zeinetdinov told reporters that efforts to hold consultations in accordance with the instructions of CSTO Collective Security Council chairman Emomali Rahmon are continuing, the TASS news agency reported. Continues.

Zainetdinov added that during a co-ordination meeting of the chairmen of the CSTO defense committees and security committees on Tuesday, Deputy Secretary General of the body Valery Semerikov said that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border requires urgent measures, mainly of a political and diplomatic nature. as well as the implementation of demarcation and demarcation in this part of the state border.

On May 14, Pashinyan called on the current chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, with a request to immediately activate the emergency consultation mechanism in order to coordinate the positions of CSTO member countries and take action. to eliminate the threat posed to security and territorial integrity in Syunik.

Based on Semerikov’s statement, it appears that the CSTO, of which Armenia is a member, is choosing to address the penetration of Azerbaijan’s border through diplomatic channels, making a clear echo of Moscow’s position on the issue.

Speaking at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Pashinyan said Armenia does not rule out the possibility of applying to the United Nations Security Council if CSTO mechanisms fail to help resolve the border blockade.

Pashiani also criticized the CSTO for not publicly supporting Armenia on the issue, and said Yerevan was unhappy with the pace of the CSTO response.

At the moment we are not satisfied with the pace of CSTO actions, but we will continue to work continuously with our partners, Pashinyan said.

Citing a security agreement between Russia and Armenia, Pashinyan also called on Russia for assistance in the issue of Azerbaijan’s May 14 border violation.

During his remarks in parliament on Wednesday, Pashinyan insisted that the Russians are determined to defend Armenia against foreign aggression in accordance with the CSTO statutes and the Russian-Armenian bilateral treaties. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently assured him that Armenia’s borders are a red line for Russia.

Russia’s position was, is and remains that the border of the Republic of Armenia is a red line for the Russian Federation. And yes, it is a sad fact that Azerbaijan has crossed that red line. “I consider it impossible for Russia not to fulfill its contractual obligations,” Pashinyan said, referring to the Russia-Armenia security agreement.

The whole point of these contractual obligations is that an attack on Armenia is an attack on Russia. Written on paper. This means that if anyone can attack Armenia and remain unpunished, then anyone can attack Russia without facing consequences, Pashinyan said.

Earlier this week, Russia’s foreign minister announced close ties between Moscow and Yerevan, citing the number of meetings between the two countries’ top leaders as an example. Lavrov did not address Armenia’s calls for help from Russia or the CSTO.

Pashiani also told parliament on Wednesday that in addition to placing Azerbaijan’s full withdrawal from Armenia’s sovereign territory as a precondition, he also demanded the release of all Armenian political prisoners and captives held in Baku.

This comes as the May 31 deadline for setting up a committee to delineate and demarcate the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as set out in a plan proposed by Russia, details of which were revealed last week, forced Pashinyan to confirm that he had agreed to sign another secret agreement that could jeopardize Armenia’s sovereignty.