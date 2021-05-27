Senate inquiry “declares” Scott Morrison must apologize to Christine Holgate

The Senate investigation into the Christine Holgate case has stated Scott Morrison, shareholders ministers and the Australia Post board should apologize to the former CEO for her denial of the legal principles of procedural justice and natural justice.

The Labor-led Labor Committee said in its harsh findings that Morrison’s inappropriate threat at the time of Parliament’s questioning suggested a lack of respect for due process, as well as a double standard when contrasted with the procedural principles applied to members. cabinet.

Holgate told ABC on Wednesday evening she was absolutely delighted with the report and would kindly accept a Morrison apology.

But no one will be close.

A government spokesman said he had no intention of responding to a politicized report published by a committee controlled by the Labor and Green parties. The investigation was led by Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

Morrison reacted furiously on October 22 last year after Holgate revealed to a Senate committee the Australia Post had rewarded four employees who had concluded a highly lucrative 2018 deal with Cartier watches. The watches were worth a total of nearly $ 20,000.

Morrison told Parliament Holgate had been instructed to stand aside if she did not want to do what she could go.

Holgate resisted by standing aside, but had no choice but to do so. Shortly afterwards, she left the Australia Post. She has since been appointed chief executive of Global Express, which competes with her.

The ruling minority in the commission, in a controversial report, said the investigation had been a highly politicized exercise. Coalition senators said they did not support aspects of evidence analysis and many of the majority report recommendations.

They said Holgate’s claim was denied procedural fairness and natural justice was challenged, with evidence showing different memories and interpretations.

The majority report laminated Australia Posts chairman Lucio Di Bartolomeo, saying he had to resign and accept responsibility for the failures of organizations around Holgate. He criticized the veracity of his evidence given to the committee, his ability to defend the independence of the Australia Post and the lack of strong effective policies and financial oversight processes established throughout his term.

But government senators said the evidence had highlighted that the chair had sought to work constructively with Holgate when events were moving rapidly into the media spotlight.

The majority report said the evidence suggests that there is a culture that operates outside the framework of legislation resulting in so-called independent government agencies being controlled by ministers and their advisers through informal instructions in a completely irresponsible manner.

The treatment of Holgates was also indicative of a broader pattern of behavior towards women in the workplace, including Parliament. As the employer and legislator of the workplace laws, the Australian Government should set an example.

The Australian Post board, especially for being heavy on political appointments, also came for strong reprimands.

The Board apparently acts on informal instructions from the Minister of Communications [Paul Fletcher], decided that Ms. Holgate should stand aside without being given a procedural fairness and an opportunity to defend her actions, the report said.

Ministers of the Prime Minister and shareholders [Fletcher and then finance minister Mathias Cormann] created a very public expectation that Mrs. Holgate would stand aside, to which the board duly agreed.

“This pressure seems to have led the Board to violate its duties under the Act, leaving Ms. Holgate aside without any evidence that she had acted improperly.

The process by which board members are appointed has compromised the independence of boards from the government, the report said.

“The Holgate case has focused on the sheer volume of rewards and incentives paid to executives, senior managers and other highly paid staff throughout the Commonwealth.”

“If buying $ 20,000 worth of watches for senior executives fails the pub test, what does the Australian public think about the tens of millions of dollars in rewards each year for highly paid staff at the Australia Post, government departments and other GBEs?” [government business enterprises]? the report states.

She said that a comparison of other events during that period puts in harsh perspective the inconsistent treatment of public officials by this government when faced with a scandal.

“On the one hand, the Australian Post ‘s high – performing CEO was effectively forced to resign from buying $ 20,000 worth of watches to secure a deal worth more than $ 200 million in revenue for the organization.

“On the other hand, it seems that no action has been taken against the responsible public officials involved in the purchase of the Leppington Triangle for $ 30 million of public funds, ten times the market value of the land.

Among its 25 recommendations, the majority report said the Australia Post board should be restructured and include proposed by parliament, employees and unions and licensed. Proper board independence must be restored.

The Attorney General must investigate the legality of the Oct. 22 instruction by the shareholders’ ministers on board that he stand aside from Holgate during an investigation into the purchase of the watches.

The government should exclude the privatization of Australia Post or the relocation of any of its services, including the distribution of parcels. The Senate must oppose any extension of the current interim regulations, which were imposed on the pandemic.

Pauline Hanson, who pushed for the investigation and was a participating member (rather than a committee member) said in additional comments to the report that the chair should be removed and Morrison, Fletcher and current Treasury Secretary Simon Birmingham should each offer a unqualified apology to Holgate.

This article is republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read original article.