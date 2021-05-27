Withdrawal of Covid supporters will take place in stages by the end of the year

Welfare and business support will not be reduced until early autumn, senior government figures said Wednesday, suggesting multibillion-euro spending on schemes could continue through the end of the year.

Tnaiste Leo Varadkar told the parliamentary party Fine Gael on Wednesday evening that there would be no dramatic changes in the third quarter of the year, but added that the Government would outline next week how it intended to remove payments from the fourth quarter.

Speaking at the Institute of Directors on Wednesday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said continued support may be needed by the end of 2021 to help maintain sustainable businesses and employment, and to provide businesses with sure.

However, he added that while there will be no edge of the rock, there should be an end to them at the right point.

The three main Covid support schemes, the payroll subsidy scheme, the PUP and the Covid Restriction Support Scheme, which gives cash to businesses forced to close, will all expire on June 30th. However, the Government will announce next week that the three will be postponed when it unveils its plan for economic recovery in the post-Covid era. The schemes have cost more than $ 14 billion so far. The Cabinet Economic Committee will meet today to discuss the plan for the coming weeks.

The signal that the schemes will be expanded comes amid a sense in the Government that the country is entering the final phase of the acute Covid crisis. Removing those supports now, Mr Donohoe said Wednesday, would be similar to falling into the last hurdle.

Officials and Ministers are engaged in detailed preparations for announcing the next, broader phase of the reopening of commercial and social life on Friday.

Final approval

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met on Wednesday to discuss issues related to the reopening plan. On Thursday, the Cabinet-Covid-19 Cabinet subcommittee will meet with senior public health and health service officials to discuss the plan, while the three leaders of the Coalition parties will also meet to review the plans. The Cabinet will meet on Friday to give final approval to the plan, after which Taoiseach Michel Martin will announce the reopening measures.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly met with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan on Wednesday evening after the Nphet meeting and sources reported that the two men had a positive and constructive meeting.

Nphet has concerns about the dangers posed by the Indian variant and also discussed the intensity of some local outbreaks. These concerns are likely to be part of Nphets’s advice to the Government, although it is understandable that the outlook from the body remains generally positive.

Mitigation of restrictions

On Wednesday evening Mr Donnelly indicated that Nphet had paved the way for further easing of restrictions.

I am very happy to report, and I am sure members will be aware, that Nphets’s view is that the trajectory is positive thanks to the Irish people remaining behind the day-to-day masses and keeping case numbers and hospitalizations low. hospital, he told Dil.

As Mr Varadkar on Wednesday evening warned of the danger of a fourth wave of the virus telling Fine Gael TDs that the country is not far from the forest yet Friday’s announcement is likely to continue along the expected lines, according to sources involved in process.

Mr. Martin will stress the need for people to exercise personal responsibility and give courage for dinner and outdoor hospitality, while also announcing the resumption schedule for international travel, crowds at sporting events, cinemas and theaters. It will also signal the reopening of pubs and restaurants closed in July, depending on guidelines published Wednesday. However, there was criticism of persistent instructions and restrictions in both the parliamentary parties Fine Gael and Fianna Phil on Wednesday evening.