New Zealand is working harder, not smarter – productivity ratio





New Zealand that works is pulling longer hours than their counterparts in other developed countries. Photo: 123RF A report by the Productivity Commission found that New Zealand worked an average of 34.2 hours per week, which was 2.3 hours per week higher than the average of 31.9 hours per week in other OECD countries. “New Zealand is working more than intelligently, it makes it even harder to improve living standards,” said commission chairman Ganesh Nana. New Zealand output was $ 68 an hour, which was 25 percent less than $ 85 an hour output in other developed countries. “Poor productivity results in higher prices for everyday items which can place a greater burden on those with low incomes,” Nana said. “When productivity growth is lower, wage growth also tends to be lower, which means some families try to make a living.” He said the result was that people were working longer hours and spending less time with family and in the community. Nana said New Zealand once had the most productive economies in the world in the late 19th century, along with Australia, Britain and the United States. However, he said the country had been overcome and surpassed, leaving people to work longer hours. “Although New Zealand is producing seven times more than 150 years ago, this is significantly less than other countries. “There are only so many hours a day that people can work, so creating new technology and adopting new and better ways of working is essential to achieving effective change,” he said, adding that innovation was key. to improve production. He said the nation’s responses to Covid-19 had accelerated the adoption of digital technologies for several years and forced businesses to develop new strategies and practices to survive. The report found that an increase in productivity would require additional investment in people’s ideas and process, as well as the innovation and skills required to create new products and services.

