International
Ireland labels Israeli actions “de facto annexation”
Israel’s Foreign Ministry has since said it “completely rejects” the motion, which was approved Wednesday in Dail Eireann, the Irish parliament.
Movement, filed by Sinn Fin on May 25th, condemns the recent and continuous forced relocation of Palestinian communities to the Occupied Palestinian Territory and declares that Israel ‘s actions result in de facto illegal annexation of that territory.
On Wednesday, the move was approved in Dil.RTreports that it was adopted unanimously.
As the motion passed, a change introduced by the People Before Profit to oust the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland and impose sanctions against Israel was defeated in a vote of 87 against to 46 in favor.
People Before the Profit amendment to expel the Israeli ambassador and impose sanctions on Israel as soon as possible.
Shame on the parties that stayed with the oppressors tonight. We will continue to fight. #ExpelTheIsraeliAmbasadori #freepalestine pic.twitter.com/IDsPW3Gt19
People before profit (@ pb4p) May 26, 2021
Introducing the motion on May 25, Sinn Fin TD John Brady, who serves as the parties’ Foreign Affairs spokesman, said: “Israel has never been held accountable for its actions. “
Mary Lou McDonald, President of Sinn Fin, then said: We condemn the illegal and continuous annexation, the illegal confiscation of Palestinian land by the Israeli occupier.
Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney told Exit on Tuesday“The scale, pace and strategic nature of Israel’s settlement expansion efforts and the purpose behind them have brought us to a point where we need to be honest about what is really going on on the ground.
“We have to call it what it is. It’s a de facto annexation.
“This is not something I or this House say easily. We are the first EU member state to do so, but it reflects the great concern we have about the purpose of the actions and, of course, their impact.”
After the motion was approved on Wednesday, TD Brady said: Tonight, the Irish people have secured a historic victory for the people of Palestine.
The decision by Dil members to vote to accept the Sinn Fin motion for annexation is a sure reflection of the sentiment going to this country for the treatment of the Palestinian people by the apartheid state of Israel.
“Ireland now stands as the first country in Europe to categorically state without a doubt that Israel has committed the crime of annexation in the occupied Palestinian territories.”
Brady added: The Irish people have pushed the government over the line. Recognition that de facto annexation has taken place in the occupied Palestinian territories is now the official position of Ireland.
The Irish people, through Dil, have stated that Israel is guilty of the crime of annexation.
The significance of the victory in getting the Irish government to accept that the annexation has taken place is great.
It is now up to the Irish government to acknowledge the impression of the Irish people and to take this move and put pressure on the EU and the UN Security Council to act on this issue. “
He continued: The Irish Government must act to introduce the Draft Law on the Occupied Territories. It must recognize the state of Palestine.
He must ensure that Israel is held accountable for its actions by the international community.
Hopefully, other countries can follow the leadership of Irelands, and take this move as a model to be used in their parliaments.
Tonight the decision by Dil to support unanimously @sinnfeinireland the motion declaring that Israel has illegally annexed Palestinian lands is historic, Ireland is the first country to declare it. We must use that mandate to hold Israel accountable for their crimes pic.twitter.com/3bDkjmM5FP
John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) May 26, 2021
Israel responds to Ireland’s motion
In a series of tweets Wednesday evening, Lior Haiat, a spokesman for Israel’s Foreign Ministry, said “Israel completely rejects Ireland’s position and is unfounded in relation to the Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.”
1/3 Israel completely opposes Ireland’s position and unfounded regarding the Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.
This position reflects a clearly one-sided and simplified policy … pic.twitter.com/6HQflk8pJ1
Lior Haiat (@LiorHaiat) May 26, 2021
3/3 The motion passed today in the Irish parliament is a victory for the Palestinian extremist factions. This move distances Ireland from its ambition to contribute and play a constructive role in the Israeli-Palestinian context.
Lior Haiat (@LiorHaiat) May 26, 2021
