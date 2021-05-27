How will vaccine passports for global travel work?

Board slip, suitcase, passport and … digital vaccination certificate?

Eager to avoid losing another summer of holiday revenue for the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union, several Asian governments and the airline industry are trying to develop so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to help start international travel .

They are working on systems that would allow travelers to use cell phone apps to prove they were vaccinated, which could help them avoid the high quarantine requirements at their destinations.



But numerous efforts underscore the lack of a central international system to electronically verify vaccination status. The projects also face technical challenges of working together, while questions about vaccine privacy and inequality remain.

Vaccination passports would add another digital layer to the multitude of existing coronavirus health and contact tracking applications, many US countries and states have been distributed. Their use within the country to reopen local economies has been hotly debated, with many opponents of their search for pubs, concerts and sporting events. However, there is more momentum to use them for international travel, especially as countries like Iceland open their borders to vaccinated visitors and others like Saudi Arabia begin to allow vaccinated citizens to travel abroad. The EU decision last week to open its borders to fully vaccinated travelers adds even more urgency.

Here’s a look at how vaccine passports work:

OFFICIAL PFFRENCHES



The first part of a vaccination passport is the official or approved electronic immunization register of the user.

The European Union, China and Japan are all working on their digital vaccination certificates for cross-border travel. The UK, meanwhile, updated its National Health Service app last week to allow fully vaccinated users to test their status when traveling abroad, which coincides with a easing of travel rules.

Testing is underway for the EU digital certificate, which will also confirm the results of the COVID-19 test or virus recovery, and is set to go directly to the end of June, allowing residents to reunite with friends and relatives. living in 30 European countries. It is still unclear where and how exactly EU travelers who do not have internal border checkpoints will have their certificates checked. Officials in Brussels say this will depend on individual countries. The idea is for travelers to flash a QR code on their phones in order to be scanned, say, at an airport or train station, using an official verification application that checks with national databases, through an “gateway” EU technical standards.

The World Health Organization does not recommend vaccination testing as a requirement for international travel, citing uneven distribution of vaccines, although it is advised for temporary guidance on developing a “Smart Vaccination Certificate”.

TRAVEL APPLICATIONS



Travelers also need a smartphone app to perform eventual official vaccination certificates.

The EU project includes open source technology, which European countries can use to build their official mobile portfolios.

The International Air Transport Association, an airline industry group, has its own IATA Travel Pass smartphone, for which airlines including Qantas, Japan Airlines, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have registered. A rival effort, the non-profit organization CommonPass, has won traction with carriers like Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, United and Lufthansa.

Travelers can now use the applications to verify that the results of their COVID-19 tests have been received at their destination. Travel Pass and CommonPass are so far only available to passengers on airlines that are using them. Both can also be integrated into airline travel applications so that users can verify their vaccine status when checked online. Both are also expected to work with EU certificates. CommonPass says users will be able to import vaccine credentials by mid-June.

Amid a forecast of travel obscured by the pandemic, CommonPass CEO Paul Meyer said vaccine passports would only become more widespread. “Our expectation is that it remains a demand for international travel.”

WHAT PASSENGERS WANT



Business travelers like British public relations executive Richard Fogg welcome vaccine passports. Fogg’s firm cut plans to attend a major telecom trade show in Barcelona next month, given quarantine rules for people returning to the UK

“Those 10 days of quarantine will have negative business implications – there is no way around it,” Fogg said, while acknowledging the exchanges including concerns about data privacy.

Eymeric Segard, CEO of Geneva-based private jet broker Lunajets, noted that passengers already hand in passports with personal data upon arrival.

“Personally, you know, I would be happy to tell anyone, yes, I’m vaccinated or not I’m not vaccinated,” he said, adding that vaccine passports would help avoid the “logistical nightmare.” multiple COVID -19 tests that Europeans face when visiting other EU countries.

WHAT P FR FORGIVENESS?



The fake COVID-19 document sold by fraudsters has been a problem during the pandemic, but developers say the digital versions have safeguards that make them fake fakes.

IATA says it does not verify test results or vaccination status, but acts as a channel for registered laboratories to securely send those details to travelers whose identity the application may match to the person who did the test or vaccination. The app scans the face of a traveler using the phone camera and matches it to the biometric details of the passport and has controls to prevent someone else from using his identity.

SECURITY AND PRIVACY



Vaccination passports are a polarizing topic, with online discussions highlighting unfounded fears that they will be used to control people, restrict freedom and violate privacy. The developers point out that minimal personal data is kept on phones, and the only thing that is transmitted are encryption keys that allow information to be exchanged securely.

“If done right, it does not bring an extra level of privacy risk because you are simply setting a credential status yes or no,” said Kevin Trilli, chief product officer at Onfido authentication company, which is working on vaccination cards.

There is also the question of how well different vaccine credential systems will work and whether countries will recognize each other’s certifications. The UK government has warned that not many countries currently accept vaccination evidence from travelers.

“You may not have an interactive system on day zero,” but over time the cramps will be processed, which helps lay the groundwork for the next pandemic, Trilli said.

What about people who do not have a smartphone? Or families that do not have equipment for each member? IATA and EU officials say they are working on solutions, including paper-based options.

