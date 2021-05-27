SNP-Green talks could result in a majority government Yes





NICOLA Sturgeon has unveiled “innovative” talks with the Scottish Greens that could see their MSPs join the administration to form a majority-independent government.

The First Minister made the announcement public as she set for Holyrood her priorities for the new parliament.

Shortly after the election, a coalition between the two parties was ruled out, but the new movement could see a more formal relationship, in addition to an established coalition. The SNP secured 64 PMVs in the May 6 election, while the opposition has a total of 64 after Green MSP Alison Johnstone was elected Chief Officer. READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon reveals ‘innovative’ talks with Scottish Greens “Since the election, I have had a series of exploratory discussions with the Scottish Green Party on how we can work together more formally in the future,” she said. “I’m pleased to advise Parliament that at a meeting at Bute House last night, I agreed with the Scottish Green Party that we would now move these informal discussions to the next stage,” she told Holyrood. “I can confirm that the Scottish Government and the Scottish Green Party will enter into structured talks, supported by the civil service, with a view to reaching – if we can – a formal Cooperation Agreement. “Exactly what will be the content, scope and purpose of any Agreement is what the talks will focus on.” She said: “What we hope to achieve is potentially innovative. In the coming weeks, we will seek to agree on specific policy areas in which we would formally cooperate and, within each, identify common objectives and policy initiatives on which we would agree to work together. “I am convinced that these policy areas will include the climate emergency and how we can accelerate Scotland ‘s progress to zero.” She said both sides were eager to identify other issues potentially where co-operation would be more “challenging”. The Greens want North Sea oil and gas production to end within a decade, while the Scottish Government supports a more gradual end to the fossil fuel industry. The smaller party is also backing an income tax increase for richer Scots and introducing a “millionaire tax” – other policies not supported by the SNP in their election manifesto. “So in this regard let me be clear that while this is not a guaranteed or pre-agreed outcome, it is not inconceivable that a Cooperation Agreement could lead in the future to a Green Minister or ministers being “part of this government,” she said. “What we are starting for will require compromise on both sides – but it will also require us to be brave.” She added: “It is probably worth mentioning that neither the Scottish Green Party nor the SNP government are doing this because we need it. “We are not being forced by parliamentary arithmetic. Indeed, we are risking that the talks will not succeed. ” READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon tells Holyrood that Scotland will have a new referendum Responding to the announcement, Scottish Green co-chair Lorna Slater MSP said: “We hope that through these talks we can bring about real change.” Patrick Harvie MSP said: “We believe the people of Scotland want to see adult politics like this and will approach future talks in that spirit.” But Scottish Conservative spokesman Liam Kerr hit it off. “The Greens seem to have finally given up claiming to be a separate party from their nationalist allies. Once again, we see that their true colors are not green, but yellow SNP,” Kerr said. “A more formal SNP-Green coalition is a nightmare scenario for the 100,000 workers in Scotland ‘s oil and gas industry who will worry that their jobs are in immediate danger. The potential economic damage could have far-reaching consequences beyond the oil and gas industry. “This is a coalition of chaos that could jeopardize Scotland’s economic recovery by pushing for another divisive referendum as we must be fully focused on tackling the devastating long-term impact of the pandemic on jobs and businesses.”







