Taiwan, once a COVID-19 success story, is now struggling with an increase in vaccine cases and shortages

Chen Ya-tinghas had been seeking unprotected care residents for the elderly since the pandemic began and was expected to be vaccinated this month, but health authorities canceled her appointment in a brief announcement.

Main points: Taiwan has received only 700,000 vaccines for its population of 23 million people

Taiwan has received only 700,000 vaccines for its population of 23 million people High risk groups can get a free swab test in Taiwan

High risk groups can get a free swab test in Taiwan Members of the public who do not fall into this category will have to pay $ 230-320 per test

Ms Chen, who lives in Kaohsiung City in southwestern Taiwan, said authorities cited a national shortage of vaccines amid a new wave of COVID-19 infections and that the government needed to give priority to medical professionals.

But Shesaid core workers also needed to keep working and should not be forced to risk getting infected or infecting others.

“If someone who works in caring for the elderly gets sick without being aware of it and then transmits the virus to others in the community, who will take responsibility?” She said.

Ms. Chen urged the government to do free tests and vaccines for everyone, for fear the price could be a hindrance for people being tested.

Ms. Chen canceled her recent vaccination appointment. ( Supplied

Currently, the elderly, vulnerable people and essential workers can be vaccinated for free.

Publicly funded vaccines are also available for certain at-risk groups including medical staff, health and social workers, the elderly, and other high-risk frontline workers.

People who are not on the priority list have paid $ TW500-600 ($ 23-27) for an AstraZenecashot.

Those who exhibit symptoms or groups at low risk are also eligible for freeswab tests, while othersmust pay somewhere between $ TW5,000 to TW7,000 $ ($ 230 – $ 320) for the test.

Many of them working in high-profile exhibitions as construction workers, tourism or hospitality are still required to pay, but at a subsidized price of $ 48.

Taipei refuses aid from China despite lack of vaccines

Taiwan has ordered more than 20 million doses from AstraZeneca and Moderna for its population of 23 million.

Since launching in March, it has only received about 700,000 doses from AstraZeneca due to a global shortage.

Taipei also stated that it was unable to sign a final contract with Pfizer-BioNTech and implied that Chinese pressure was to blame, according to Reuters.

“As far as Germany’s BioNTech is concerned, we were close to concluding the contract with the original German factory, but due to China’s intervention, so far, there has been no way to end it,” said Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. .

Ms. Tsai said the remaining vaccines would arrive in batches by June and that Taiwan aimed to expand its vaccine production as well as research and development capabilities to meet demand in the future.

Beijing ‘vaccine diplomacy’ China has a big task to vaccinate its 1.4 billion citizens, but Beijing has also promised a “global public good”, with developing countries determined to take millions of test doses. This may mean more extensive international relations. Read more

Despite a lack of vaccines, Taipei has turned down Beijing’s offer to send Chinese-made vaccines, with Taiwanese health officials citing their “unproven” efficacy levels and what they have called public distrust.

China’s Sinopharm has a reported efficiency of 79 percent and has been given urgent approval by the WHO, while Sinovac’s results have ranged from 50.4 percent to 83.5 percent and is still under WHO review.

Last week, Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said at a news conference “it would be difficult” to collect Chinese vaccines, as most “people do not have so much confidence” [them]”.

China and Taiwan, which Beijing sees as part of its territory, have been at loggerheads over the pandemic.

Taipei has accused Beijing of restricting its access to the World Health Organization (WHO), and Beijing has claimed that Taipei was politicizing the pandemic.

On Monday, the Taiwan’s Policy-Making Office in China said it was concerned about the “rabid” epidemic in Taiwan, saying some groups and people in Taiwan have called for the purchase of Chinese vaccines.

Taiwan was a child pandemic poster. Now his cases are growing

The spread of COVID-19 took a turn in April in Taiwan. ( AP: Chiang Ying-ying

Taiwan was once praised internationally for the content of COVID-19, as it kept zero cases won in the country for more than 200 consecutive days between April and October, while cases increased worldwide.

The self-governing island, which has been ousted by the WHO amid pressure from Beijing, has argued that it could use the joint organization’s information with other nations after successes.

But the COVID-19 situation in the country took a turn in April after months of complacency and relaxed rules, and a group was tracked down again at a hotel holding quarantined pilots.

Daily cases and death toll peaked at 334 and six respectively on March 23, according to TaiwanCentres for Disease Control.

Taiwan’s total now stands at 5,456 cases and 35 deaths as of Wednesday.

Stay up to date on the coronavirus outbreak

Last week, the government raised the COVID-19 alert to level 3, the second highest alert level, and implement new measures including banning eating in restaurants, encouraging people to work from home, and closing schools and universities.

The limitations areis expected to last until Friday, but may be extended if cases continue to fly.

“Now the government wants people to stay at home. The Taiwanese are taking full responsibility, which I am very proud of,” Ms Chen said.

“But the point for me is that I want to be responsible [for protecting myself and others], but I can not “.

Lin Li-Jie said she is concerned about the scale of cases in her hometown.

Taipei resident Lin Li-jietold, ABC While open to vaccinations, she worries she would catch the virus in a hospital setting.

“Now we stay home as long as we can,” she said.

“We would also remind our other family members to follow the instructions [to stay home]”

Taiwan pushed to increase testing, vaccinations

The Taiwanese government has repeatedly discouraged large-scale testing throughout the pandemic.

Mr Chen, the health minister, had insisted that large-scale testing would reduce the efficiency of the system and “make it more difficult to detect infected cases”.

Taiwan and Singapore COVID-19 raises a warning for Australia Nations once celebrated for their response to the coronavirus pandemic are now facing a sudden increase in cases, with large groups of their populations remaining vulnerable and unvaccinated. Read more

Mary-Louise McLaws, WHO epidemiologist and adviser, told ABC Taiwan that it needed to improve its review process or risk more cases.

““Free and fast testing should be developed to help target public health measures,” she said.

“This current wave is different. Case numbers are accelerating at a rate not seen in Taiwan before.

“In just five days it was an eightfold increase from 34 cases to 275 cases.”

Professor McLaws said the increase in Taiwan vaccination may be a key factor in determiningseverity of spread.

“[The current infection] the pattern is likely to continue to occur until the vaccination rate is higher.

“Their current coverage is very low, less than 1 in 100,” she said.

ABC has contacted Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare for comment.

Loading