The Australian city enters the fourth blockade as the virus returns

Melbourne, the Australian city that has already endured one of the worlds longer and stricter blockages, is ordering residents to stay home for the fourth time since the pandemic began as the return of infections tests the country’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

The city of 5 million people, along with all other areas of the state of Victoria, will go into blockade from midnight for seven days, caretaker Prime Minister James Merlino told Meljourne reporters Thursday. The number of cases within the community had doubled over the past day to 26, he said.

“The main concern of our public health experts is how fast this variant is moving,” Merlino said, describing the type of virus as highly infectious. “We have seen abroad how difficult that move can be to control.”

A Covid pop-up test site at Albert Park Lake in Melbourne on 27 May. Photography: Daniel Pockett / Getty Images

Genome ranking has confirmed that the cases are from the variant that was first discovered in India and are linked to a leak earlier this month from a hotel used for quarantine in the state of South Australia. Since then, the virus has spread to neighboring Victoria, with infected people visiting dozens of locations including football stadiums hosting thousands of spectators, a university and a regional city.

The spread shows that Australia’s success in eliminating the virus locally is becoming increasingly a tight jacket. While other developed economies such as the US and the UK are rapidly opening up after widespread vaccination programs, the remaining vaccinations and intolerance to any small risk of ignition further isolate these “Covid-Zero” paradises.

USA, Europe rise to the best places to be in Covid; Asia suffers

Australia, like other countries including Taiwan and New Zealand, is far behind in vaccination due to a combination of lack of supply and reluctance from people who do not smelt a health threat from Covid-19. Mixing the situation are government officials who react aggressively to single-digit or double-digit explosions that are part of what is reported elsewhere, placing populations in start-up block cycles.

These countries, which also include Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China, now risk being left behind as other parts of the world acknowledge that Covid-19 is endemic and goes on. The government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated that the vaccination program in Australia will not be completed until 2022 and is insisting that it will have to keep international borders closed until then.

Several Australian states and territories have already closed their borders to Melbourne residents, which is expected to put further pressure on the tourism and travel industry as well as domestic trade flows.

The capital market largely lifted the news of the blockade, with the S & P / ASX 200 index slightly changed in the early afternoon trading.

The pile comes as the Morrison government faces growing pressure to accelerate the pace of vaccine spread, with about 3.7 million people in the country of 26 million so far taking their first blow.

The government initially expected the inoculations to be largely complete by October, although the deadline has been extended due to medical complications related to The shooting of AstraZeneca Plc, which has also prevented some Australians from getting a vaccine.

Photo: Robert Cianflone ​​/ Getty Images

The Labor Opposition has also criticized the strategy of keeping the hotel quarantine system in place, rather than building purpose-built quarantine centers. He says the Melbourne outbreak is the 17th time the virus has escaped from a hotel in the past six months and is blaming Morrison quarantine and vaccination policies.

“We are dealing with these outbreaks almost every week or two and they are having a huge impact,” Occupational Health spokesman Mark Butler said in a radio interview Thursday. “The nation’s hotel system was built for tourism, not for medical quarantine.”

Australia has been largely successful in controlling the virus through rigorous testing and contact tracking and closing its international border to non-residents – in addition to a new travel bubble with New Zealand. That nation this week suspended travel with Victoria.

But while daily life for Australians has largely returned to normal this year, cases have sometimes leaked to the community from hotels where overseas travelers have been quarantined, causing localized blockages.

Restrictions imposed Thursday on people in Victoria, the country’s second most populous state, include staying within 5 miles (3 miles) of their homes for shopping and exercise and mandatory wearing of masks in public.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes will only be able to offer ready-made goods; otherwise, retail businesses, entertainment and gyms will be closed. Professional sporting events will continue without crowds.

Asked if the slow spread of vaccines had endangered the health of Australians, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a televised interview on Monday that “we are safe”.

“If you were anywhere else in the world, where would you be better off, or would you be better off in Australia?” Tha Hunt. “And the reason is because we followed the advice and did things quickly, but we did them carefully.”

(Adds details throughout.)