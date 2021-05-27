Luc Montagnier’s views on COVID vaccines are new to his misconceptions, vexing

Luc Montagnier, December 2008. Photo: Prolineserver / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

A popular message circulating on social media referring to the French Nobel laureate, Luc Montagnier, claims that all those who have received any COVID-19 vaccine will die in two years.

This has caused a lot of anxiety to those who have received the vaccines. It is also promoting vaccine reluctance among those who have not yet been vaccinated.

Luc Montagnier has raised two broad issues to support his controversial views. The first is that vaccines are promoting the creation of mutants. The second is that a process called antibody-dependent proliferation (ADE) is pushing the most (serious) infection in vaccinated people.

People everywhere, especially in India, which is facing a serious wave of infections and deaths, should not be hindered by this news. They should receive COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available.

Let’s look at science and evidence.

Mutant viruses and vaccines

Viruses are subject to the same evolutionary forces as mutation of other organisms, natural selection, genetic displacement, recombination (and reset), and migration.

Mutations in all organisms, including viruses, are random. When viruses multiply, their genetic material is also copied by the enzymes that make mistakes, just as we make spelling mistakes when writing. While we can go back, correct, and correct our mistakes, viruses are not able to because their enzymes cannot correct or make corrections. This is especially true for RNA viruses such as coronaviruses, influenza viruses, etc. So mutations accumulate with each round of replication.

Competitive evolutionary forces limit mutation rates. On the one hand, as viruses are exposed to changing host different environments, different cell types, genetic modification of immune pressure through mutation may be beneficial. On the other hand, there should be an upper limit to the mutation rates experienced by viruses (and all organisms), as excessive error will have a fitness cost.

Studies of mutagenesis from another RNA virus, the vesicular stomatitis virus, show that nearly 40% of random mutations are lethal, another 29% harmful, 27% neutral, and only 4% beneficial to the virus. Thus, only very few random mutations are likely to benefit from a virus and be passed on.

The point is, contrary to popular belief, viruses cannot be transmitted ad nauseum.

Since its release in December 2019, SARS-CoV-2 has gained several mutations. Some of these mutations have joined the lines of viral varieties, some of which are ‘disturbing variants’ (VOCs) due to their higher infectivity and increased ability to avoid vaccine-acquired immunity. The most prominent ones include B.1.1.7 (first for the first time in the UK), B.1.351 (South Africa), P.1 (Brazil) and B.1.617 (first reported by India).

The spike protein on the surface of the virus binds to human cells to facilitate its entry. The stake parts that mediate the binding are thus essential, and the best possible targets for antibodies. Of course, the goal of virus evolution would be a tip that binds better to the target cell and is more difficult to neutralize antibodies.

The immune response is a strong selective force that drives the evolution of all viruses, not just SARS-CoV-2. But vaccines have also been a powerful tool against infectious diseases. Data collected since the middle of the 20th century indicates that the introduction of vaccination against any viral or bacterial disease has led to a rapid decrease in the incidence of that disease. Vaccines have also been essential in the eradication of smallpox and the imminent eradication of polio.

Variant B.1.617 of SARS-CoV-2 was first discovered in Maharashtra on 7 December 2020. It has now become the most common VOC in India and has spread to many other countries. In India, vaccination started on January 16, 2021. This timeline denies the view that vaccines led to the emergence of these variant viruses.

Antibody-dependent growth

This is a phenomenon in which virus-reactive antibodies increase the effectiveness of virus infection. Eventually it was demonstrated only with secondary dengue virus infections.

Sound viruses belong to four different serotypes: DENV1 to DENV4. A serotype is a group of viruses based on the type of antigen (protein) present on its surface. The four DENV serotypes differ enough that antibodies to a serotype are able to bind but not to neutralize another serotype.

Virus neutralization and ADE are related by the number and affinity of antibody molecules associated with the virus particle. If a person is infected with DENV1 and develops neutralizing antibodies, then is infected with DENV2, pre-existing antibodies will bind to DENV2 but will not neutralize. Instead, it allows virus particles to better attach to cells that have the Fc receptor on their surface. This triggers a DENV infection. But similar concerns do not exist for other viruses, especially for those that have a single serotype like SARS-CoV-2.

The potential problem of ADE is has already been addressed during the development of COVID-19 vaccines. It is softened by making spike proteins in their folded forms correctly to produce high levels of neutralizing antibodies. All RNA or viral vector vaccines (eg Covishield) produce proteins from inside the cells in our body, taking care of the folding problem. Vaccines killed by the complete virus (e.g. Covaxin) have also been monitored for this.

All approved vaccines have been evaluated to ensure that they produce high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Furthermore, no ADE has been documented from cases of re-infection or progression. In fact, these infections are almost always milder than previous infections.

What did Luc Montagnier actually say?

The origin of this news is traced to an article on the website of a right-wing group called the RAIR Foundation USA, which claims the comments were made as part of wider interview with ‘Hold-Up Media’ known for promoting conspiracy theories.

Since Luc Montagnier’s interview was in French, I asked two special French speakers, Ramkumar Sambasivan at the Indian Institute for Education and Research, Tirupati, and Aurelie Jory at the National Center for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, to listen to him. Both confirmed the following:

* He did not say vaccinated people would die in two years.

* He claimed that the variants are a consequence of natural selection due to vaccinations.

* He says ADE would lead to much stronger infection from variants in vaccinated people.

* He calls mass vaccination a ‘medical error’.

Because of his controversial views, Luc Montagnier has little credibility in the scientific community, even in France. An article says that although he was awarded prizes for his early work, since then “he is lost in the desert,” and has been known to bring troubling theories. His colleagues have challenged him and his crazy theories about electromagnetic radiation being able to cure Lyme disease, a bacterial infection spread by tick bites.

In one Twitter thread, vaccine science expert Prof Gagandeep Kang, of Christian Medical College, Vellore, has also provided evidence as to why these claims are unfounded. Fact Checker of the State Information Bureau of Government of India has also called this is fake news.

To summarize, there is no scientific evidence to support either of the concerns raised by Luc Montagnier.

Instead, this seems to be another troubling theory spread by him without any credible scientific evidence. His unscientific views were further amplified by media channels denouncing vaccinations and promoting conspiracy theories.

The fact is that all vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, save lives. So it’s worth repeating here that everyone everywhere should get COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available to them.

Shahid Jameel is a virologist. He is currently the principal of the Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University.