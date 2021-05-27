Logistics issues prevent Karnataka from receiving 340 tonnes of oxygen from quota | News from Bengaluru





BENGALURU: From a single allocation of 300 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on April 22 when the second wave of Covid-19 infection was rising in Karnataka, the state government managed to increase the Center to 1,200 tonnes a month later.

However, despite the increased allocation, about 340 tonnes of resources continue to remain unused due to logistical issues as they have to be transported from other states. Munish Moudgil, DPAR secretary and nodal oxygen supply officer, acknowledged that the state government is finding it difficult to solve these logistical problems.

While 1,200 tonnes have been distributed, getting supplies from overseas is not easy, Moudgil said. From inside Karnataka, we have 830 tons allocated to us. It was 765 tons before, but domestic manufacturers constantly gave us 820-850 tons per day. Over the next few days, we need to see how much we can get from what has been shared by other states. Until then, the safe thing to do is work within 830 tons of secured supply.

One case in question is the assignment of 110 tonnes by Linde Kalinganagar and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Visakhapatnam. While the plants were ready to supply Karnataka, for 20 days there was zero supply due to the unavailability of tanks. Eventually, both plants were removed from Karnataka’s supply list.

As of Tuesday, excluding 90 tonnes coming through Oxygen Express from the Tata steel plant in Angul, Odisha, the other six suppliers are unable to deliver.

Industry Minister Jagadish Shettar acknowledged that there is a huge shortage of tankers and the government is unable to get more. We need more than 90 ships, Shettar said. We are managing now because Jindal Steel Works has stopped supplying oxygen to Maharashtra.

The state hopes the current supply will be sufficient at the moment and expects the rest of the allocation made to Karnataka from Maharashtra to be delivered within the next two days. With orders issued earlier this week, we expect them to be delivered soon, the minister said. As a moratorium, the state has managed to support the supply of aid from INS Shardul which transported 190 tons of aid to West Asia and another 114 tons from Jamnagar.







