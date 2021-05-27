Ramdev dares authorities to arrest him in viral video, IMA escalates offensive





A video, which surfaced on social media on Wednesday, has the above yoga teacher Ramdev challenging authorities to arrest him. Earlier in the day, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reserve the Yoga teacher under insurgency laws to question the effectiveness of allopathic remedies and vaccines against Covid-19 disease. In the 40-second video, Swami Ramdev is seen saying, Khair’s arrest against unka koi baap bhi nahi har correct Swami Ramdev colleague ek shor macha rahey hain … Ramdevchalate rahe hai..chalane do (Nobody .. in fact no dad can arrest Swami Ramdev, but they are making noise arrest Ramdev, Thug (con) Ramdev HT could not independently verify the authenticity, origin or context of the video and Patanjali spokespersons did not comment on it until the filing of this report. The war of words between IMA and the yoga teacher has escalated over the past two days with Ramdev raising 25 questions about the effectiveness of modern medicine and the IMA Uttarakhand chapter threatening him with a Defamation case for 1000 crores. It all started with a video, where Ramdev was seen calling alopathy a stupid science and claiming that thousands of doctors had died despite receiving the vaccine to prevent Covid-19 infection. He later withdrew those comments following objections from health ministers IMA and the Union. After Ramdevs continued questioning modern medicine, the Delhi Medical Association filed a complaint against the yoga teacher and the IMAs chapter has given Uttarakhand two weeks to withdraw his remarks. Baba Ramdev has no knowledge about alopathy. Unsubstantiated opinion, claims and statements, as seen in videos appearing on social media themselves, show his derogatory views on alopecia and doctors who are front-line fighters, said IMA Uttarakhand secretary Dr Ajay Khanna. Swami Shivanand Saraswati ashram Matri Sadan said it appears Ramdev has become an arrogant person. If alopecia does not matter to her then why Acharya Balakrishnan was sent to AIIMS Rishikesh two years back for food poisoning. He must first prove that Coronil is much better than treating allopathic medicines, then raise his fingers in the treatment and deaths with Covid-19, said Swami Shivanand Saraswati. Coronil is an ayurvedic immunity booster manufactured by the firm Ramdevs Patanjali. Acharya Balakrishna is a close aide to Ramdevs and co-founder of the firm. Former president of the IMAs Haridwar chapter, Dr Sandhya Sharma said Ramdev should focus on the joint fight against Covid-19. Allopathic doctors are working day and night for the last 14 months in the fight against Covid-19 and so are Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani or Siddha medical therapies, said Dr. Sandhya Sharma Ramdev has previously argued controversy with his remarks. Last year, his company launched Coronil after claiming it was a drug for Covid, only to withdraw the claim months later. In 2012, he claimed that yoga could cure cancer and HIV-AIDS, drawing strict censorship from medical advice.

