Cyclone Yaas hits the east coast of India leaving tens of thousands homeless





Cyclone Yaas was packing up to 140 miles per hour (87 mph), the equivalent of a Category 1 Atlantic hurricane, after landing.

It arrives just days after another cyclone tore off the west coast, causing massive evacuations and amassing pressure on authorities battling a deadly second wave of coronavirus.

In West Bengal, an eastern state bordering Bangladesh, authorities said about 1,100 villages were flooded by hurricane-force storms, leaving at least 50,000 homeless. “But the figure could rise as reports have to reach us from inland areas,” State Minister Bankim Hazra told Reuters.

Photos from the state show roads turned into rivers, with crashed and half-submerged cars. People cross the water up to their knees to reach the cyclone shelters; huts and small houses lie crushed in piles of rubbish.

Across the state, rising waters disrupted river embankments in more than 100 countries, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters. It killed at least three people, affected more than 10 million people in the state and damaged more than 300,000 homes, she said on Wednesday. The West Bengal government has set up 14,000 relief camps to house residents who are on the way to the cyclone. In neighboring Odisha, about 120 villages were flooded by heavy rain and cyclone-swept sea water, but people in most areas had already been displaced to storm shelters, the state’s top bureaucrat, Suresh Mahapatra, told Reuters. In all, authorities had evacuated more than a million people before Cyclone Yaas landed. The National Disaster Response Force, along with the Indian Army, have been deployed to conduct rescue and relief operations along the coast. Cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are common at this time of year and often roar ashore, bringing death and destruction to the coastal areas of India and neighboring Bangladesh. The devastating wave of virus infections complicated the storm preparations. Odisha officials said they had suspended testing, vaccination and a door-to-door health study in the three districts on the storm road. But Mahapatra said many doctors and hospital staff in the state had camped inside their premises as the storm subsided, and basic services were continuing with minimal disruption. “All hospitals, including Covid hospitals, are functioning normally,” he said. Weather officials in Bangladesh said the storm is likely to fill the lowlands of 14 coastal districts, bringing tides 3 to 4 meters (0.9 to 1.2 meters) higher than normal. They advised fishing boats and trawlers to stay in the shelter.

