COVID vaccine manufacturers will share up to $ 245 billion in sales bonuses





Manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines should earn up to $ 190 billion ($ 245 billion) in sales this year if they meet production targets, with two Chinese companies accounting for at least a quarter of revenue. The assessment by scientific analysis firm Airfinity sheds new light on how nine companies, including US-based Pfizer and Moderna, along with Chinas Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm Group, will market COVID images. Production constraints and shortages are likely to bring the latest sales numbers of 2021 closer to a limit of $ 115 billion, the research firm said. Developed in record time, COVID-19 vaccines help save lives – and generate huge sales for their manufacturers. Credit:Bloomberg Developed in record time and often heavily backed by government funding, COVID-19 vaccines are helping countries save lives, restore societies, and avoid trillions of dollars in potential economic costs. Dose entry for many lower-income countries remains hampered, in part because of the costs and richer countries in dose curves. This was a market that did not exist a year ago, said Rasmus Bech Hansen, Airfinitys chief executive, in an interview. These are a very significant number, and also why not all countries have been able to provide the necessary supplies; because it requires a considerable investment to vaccinate your entire population.

Supply constraints Revenue forecasts depend on price and whether companies achieve their production and distribution goals, where some have already faced challenges. Current production in 2021 could be as much as 42 percent less than the levels projected by companies, which would leave revenues of up to $ 97 billion, the researchers said. Novavax, for example, has projected increased production capacity to more than 2 billion doses this year; Airfinity estimates a little over 400 million doses for the vaccine, which has not yet been cleared for urgent use. The company has said it expects to have the capacity to make 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter and reach 150 million doses per month by the fourth quarter. We still expect to be at a rate of approximately 2 billion doses per year by the end of 2021 and throughout 2022, a spokeswoman said in an email.

