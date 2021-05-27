International
Amid riots, Japan allows Myanmar students and interns to stay even after visas expire
Japan has decided to allow students and technical interns from Myanmar to stay legally in the country even after their visas expire, the news agency reported. YEARS.
The move comes amid Myanmar facing a deteriorating political situation following a military coup on February 1st.
As for exclusion, students and interns who may face problems returning home may choose to study or work in Japan for another six to 12 months.
If the political situation in the Southeast Asian country fails to improve, citizens will be able to apply for another extension, according to plans outlined by the country’s lawmakers’s Immigration Services Agency on Wednesday.
Japan has also decided to speed up the refugee screening process and allow applicants from Burma to stay and work in the country without that status.
According to reports, the Myanmar junta has fired two diplomats stationed in Tokyo to speak out against military repression of pro-democracy protesters. The Japanese government is seeking to grant diplomats visas, such as those designed for highly skilled professionals.
There were 35,049 Myanmar citizens living in Japan by the end of 2020. A total of 2,944 were seeking asylum at the end of March.
Violence in Myanmar
About 828 people have been confirmed to have been killed in Myanmar since the military overthrew the democratically elected government in February, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners (AAPP).
“As of May 26, 828 people have been confirmed killed by this junta coup,” the AAPP said, adding that a total of 4,330 people are currently in custody.
A woman, living in Taw Seint Village in Salin Township, Magway Region, was shot in the head last night when the village administrator demanded that the army come to the village and open fire in response to a “No to Military Slavery Education” poster campaign at a local school, “AAPP said.
Earlier, Myanmar’s military government announced it would reopen public schools on June 1, but many teachers and students who oppose the coup may refuse to return.
Civil war in the country?
The UN special envoy to Myanmar has warned of a possible civil war in Myanmar, saying people are arming themselves against the military junta.
She said protesters have begun to shift from defensive to offensive actions, using home-made weapons and training by several ethnic armed groups.
Christine Schraner Burgener said at a virtual UN press conference that people are launching self-defense actions because they are irritated and afraid of attacks by the military.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]