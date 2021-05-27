Amid riots, Japan allows Myanmar students and interns to stay even after visas expire

Japan has decided to allow students and technical interns from Myanmar to stay legally in the country even after their visas expire, the news agency reported. YEARS.

The move comes amid Myanmar facing a deteriorating political situation following a military coup on February 1st.

As for exclusion, students and interns who may face problems returning home may choose to study or work in Japan for another six to 12 months.

If the political situation in the Southeast Asian country fails to improve, citizens will be able to apply for another extension, according to plans outlined by the country’s lawmakers’s Immigration Services Agency on Wednesday.

Japan has also decided to speed up the refugee screening process and allow applicants from Burma to stay and work in the country without that status.

According to reports, the Myanmar junta has fired two diplomats stationed in Tokyo to speak out against military repression of pro-democracy protesters. The Japanese government is seeking to grant diplomats visas, such as those designed for highly skilled professionals.

There were 35,049 Myanmar citizens living in Japan by the end of 2020. A total of 2,944 were seeking asylum at the end of March.

Violence in Myanmar

About 828 people have been confirmed to have been killed in Myanmar since the military overthrew the democratically elected government in February, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners (AAPP).

“As of May 26, 828 people have been confirmed killed by this junta coup,” the AAPP said, adding that a total of 4,330 people are currently in custody.

A woman, living in Taw Seint Village in Salin Township, Magway Region, was shot in the head last night when the village administrator demanded that the army come to the village and open fire in response to a “No to Military Slavery Education” poster campaign at a local school, “AAPP said.

Earlier, Myanmar’s military government announced it would reopen public schools on June 1, but many teachers and students who oppose the coup may refuse to return.

Civil war in the country?

The UN special envoy to Myanmar has warned of a possible civil war in Myanmar, saying people are arming themselves against the military junta.

She said protesters have begun to shift from defensive to offensive actions, using home-made weapons and training by several ethnic armed groups.

Christine Schraner Burgener said at a virtual UN press conference that people are launching self-defense actions because they are irritated and afraid of attacks by the military.

