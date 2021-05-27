NZ cuts from China depend on diplomacy elsewhere, exporters say

Milk exporters say New Zealand needs to make better progress on tariffs in heavily protected markets before they can reduce their reliance on China.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has continued this week to urge exporters to diversify their markets as New Zealand faces pressure from Western allies to address human rights in Chinas.

IN an interview published in custody in Tuesday, Mahuta spoke about New Zealand ‘s concern that it could be penalized with tariffs or other economic pressures from China, as Australia has more open.

We can not ignore, obviously, what is happening in Australia with their relationship with China. And if they are close to a storm eye or in the eye of the storm, we should legitimately ask ourselves that it can only be a matter of time before the storm approaches us, she said.

In response, a Chinese Communist Party official said China, which renewed its FTA with New Zealand in January, hoped New Zealand would rise above external distractions.

Others in the dairy industry have highlighted how Chinese trade helped New Zealand recover from pandemic outages.

RNZ National Party Deputy Chairman Shane Reti was asked if he thought criticism of the Government for its relationship with our Five Eyes partners was justified.

While treading a good line with a major client, New Zealand is in the middle of negotiating a trade deal with the UK, one of several nations critical of Chinese policy on Hong Kong and treating the Uighur minority.

Kimberly Crewther, executive director of the New Zealand Dairy Companies Association (Decanz), said New Zealand sent about a third of its milk exports to China and that moving away from that would require heavy removal of barriers. other trade.

Dairy continues to be one of the most protected and distorted sectors in global trade, so many markets remain locked in for us due to their high tariff levels.

She said it had long been a goal to see less milk protectionism in markets like Europe, the UK, the US and Japan.

China is the largest mutton market in New Zealand and competes with the US as our largest beef export destination.

Sirma Karapeeva of the Meat Industry Association, said meat exporters were already diversified in 110 countries and this had been vital during the pandemic when markets closed.

But it would be wrong not to make hay while the sun was shining in China.

The prices were getting our products, a wide range of products, are really, really strong and I think it would be commercial folly not to follow those prices.

In an effort to expand New Zealand’s trade access, Trade Minister Damien OConnor will visit his UK counterpart Liz Truss next month to raise what could be the first of the UK’s free trade agreements. The British after leaving the European Union.

He will also discuss an FTA with EU delegates.

Agricultural tariffs are usually one of the main points of stay in the UK, affecting many New Zealand exports including meat, wine, apples, honey, shellfish, beef, food prepared from vegetables and beverages.

Reducing these tariffs would not only be a win-win for New Zealand, but potentially cheaper for British consumers.

Acknowledging this, in March the UK Committee on Agriculture and Trade recommended the complete abolition of tariffs and quotas on agricultural imports within free trade agreements, where food standards were equivalent.

British farmers, however, have been shy, warning last week that “irreversible damage” could result from a bad deal with Australia.

As for dairy products, Crewther says Britain may not be very sensitive, as it is already one of the largest importers of dairy products, mainly from Europe, which has so far had no status tax.

Wine is among the many New Zealand exports that can benefit from zero tariffs in the UK.

Alongside more traditional exporters hoping for a good trade deal with the UK, exporters such as the emerging fintech industry in New Zealand are emerging.

FinTech NZs general manager James Brown said the gaming and software sector had flourished under Covid and obviously many organizations were seeing the fintech space in New Zealand looking at the UK.

A good example was CoGo, a company founded by Kiwi which specifically targeted the UK with an app that allows users to calculate their carbon footprint using their banking transaction data,

A FinTechNZ report last year said there were no major trade or investment barriers to fintech between the UK and New Zealand, but the countries could build a fintech bridge, similar to the ones the UK already had with Australia and its partners. other traders.

A FTA or a separate deal could bring New Zealand and the UK closer together in a more open exchange of financial data, while maintaining data privacy, she said.

Fintech companies like CoGo have already found a ready market in the UK.

Fintech companies already had common standards for open banking between the two countries that they could use.

But any agreement would have to address areas where compliance against money laundering was creating barriers to entry, she added.

Brown said Kiwi fintech companies had historically gone to Australia, the US and Asia first, but now had a lot of strategic positioning with partners like the UK to drive products to market faster.

And unlike New Zealand’s other major summer exports to the UK, fintech milk and meat was not an industry likely to be affected by climate change, he added.

The UK was the first country in the world to start a green bank and they were very clear about the role of financial services in climate change, so when I think of a free trade agreement, I think we need to get to that. from multiple angles.

Yes, it has to do with access to talent, access to capital, but it also has to do with the role in financial services between our two nations that can actually have a significant impact on reducing carbon emissions.