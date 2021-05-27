Connect with us

Coal Giant Wins Mine Quarrel With 86-Year-Old Nun And Teenagers

The pro-coal Australian government and one of the country’s largest producers of fossil fuels won a court battle against an 86-year-old nun and eight teenagers seeking to block an expansion of the mine due to climate change.

Explore dynamic updates of key land data points

The decision paves the way for himWhitehaven Coal Ltd. to develop a project that will produce as much as possible10 million tons per year mainly metallurgical coal, used in the production of steel. It is also a barrier to a global wave of lawsuits by activists seeking to force governments to take stronger action to avert catastrophic climate change.

While the campaigns had been accurate in arguing that Environment Minister Sussan Ley has a duty to take care to protect Australian youth from the future impacts of a warming planet, which would be reflected in the existing mining project approval process, said Judge Mordy Bromberg on Thursday in the Australian Federal Court in Melbourne.

“I was not satisfied that a reasonable catch or breach of duty of care by the minister has been established,” Bromberg said. Ley “would predict that due to the effect of the extension project on the increase in carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere and the subsequent rise in global surface temperatures, each of the children is exposed to a risk of death or other personal injury.”

Whitehaven victory comes a day laterRoyal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered by a Dutch court to expedite its work to reduce emissions, a decision that is seen as likely to have repercussions across the global fossil fuel industry.

Read more: Shell loses climate that could be precursor to big oil

Sydney-based Whitehaven said the legal issue is both without merit and will aim to continue with enlargement.

“The company sees an ongoing role for high quality coal to contribute to global efforts to reduce CO2 emissions while supporting economic development in our immediate region,” the producer said in a statement.

Whitehaven shares rose as much as 3% in early Sydney trading, reducing their decline this year to around 6.5% as investors weigh in on long-term prospects for the sector. Reference coal prices in Newcastle, one of the largest export terminals in the world, have risen by almost a third.

Shares of Whitehaven have fallen from a 2018 peak

