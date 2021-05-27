Coal Giant Wins Mine Quarrel With 86-Year-Old Nun And Teenagers

For a new perspective on stories that matter to Australian business and politics, subscribe to our weekly newsletter.

The pro-coal Australian government and one of the country’s largest producers of fossil fuels won a court battle against an 86-year-old nun and eight teenagers seeking to block an expansion of the mine due to climate change.

The decision paves the way for him Whitehaven Coal Ltd. to develop a project that will produce as much as possible 10 million tons per year mainly metallurgical coal, used in the production of steel. It is also a barrier to a global wave of lawsuits by activists seeking to force governments to take stronger action to avert catastrophic climate change.

While the campaigns had been accurate in arguing that Environment Minister Sussan Ley has a duty to take care to protect Australian youth from the future impacts of a warming planet, which would be reflected in the existing mining project approval process, said Judge Mordy Bromberg on Thursday in the Australian Federal Court in Melbourne.

“I was not satisfied that a reasonable catch or breach of duty of care by the minister has been established,” Bromberg said. Ley “would predict that due to the effect of the extension project on the increase in carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere and the subsequent rise in global surface temperatures, each of the children is exposed to a risk of death or other personal injury.”

Whitehaven victory comes a day later Royal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered by a Dutch court to expedite its work to reduce emissions, a decision that is seen as likely to have repercussions across the global fossil fuel industry.

Sydney-based Whitehaven said the legal issue is both without merit and will aim to continue with enlargement.

“The company sees an ongoing role for high quality coal to contribute to global efforts to reduce CO2 emissions while supporting economic development in our immediate region,” the producer said in a statement.

Whitehaven shares rose as much as 3% in early Sydney trading, reducing their decline this year to around 6.5% as investors weigh in on long-term prospects for the sector. Reference coal prices in Newcastle, one of the largest export terminals in the world, have risen by almost a third.

The affair was mounted by a group of eight teenagers, old between 14 and 17, who are included in the Strike 4 Climate Australia School of Protest group inspired by Greta Thunberg, Sister Brigid Arthur, who acted as the so-called custodian and climate-focused advocate.

U.S. lawsuits in the Philippines are seeking to put pressure on governments and companies to make swift efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, highlighting flood fires and droughts that scientists argue are worsening by changing the climate. climate.

Germany’s highest court last month forced lawmakers to bring its net dismissal target to five years after the incumbent government decided the future of young people at risk leaving most emission cuts by after 2030. Thursday in effect against Shell is also seen pushing for more challenges.

Degrees of Justice Litigation on climate change issues has increased Source: Sabin Center for Climate Change Law



In Australia, one of the biggest polluters per capita, climate-related lawsuits have targeted everything from investing a pension fund to risks in government bonds. The nation has also been criticized by major investors and allies, including the US, for not doing enough to combat global warming.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who once turned a piece of coal into parliament in support of fuel, has refused to set a difficult target date to reach zero-zero emissions, in contrast to key trading partners Japan and China. The government has also supported investment in new natural gas electricity generation and promoted a so-called ‘gas-led recovery’ from the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitehaven’s decision will be a boost for fossil fuel exporters as Australian lawmakers increasingly link an economic recovery from the country’s first recession in three decades to the energy sector. Australia is one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas and coal.

