Covid 19 coronavirus: Government extends pause in quarantine trips with Victoria

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins spoke to reporters in Wellington this afternoon with Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

The break in the quarantine trip between NZ and Victoria will be extended for another seven days amid a new outbreak in the Australian state, Hipkins said.

The extension means the break will last at least until 7.59pm on Friday 4th June. Hipkins said the extension was due to the growing number of cases, more exposure events and the high-risk nature of some of these events.

Anyone who had been to one of the places of interest in Victoria could not travel to NZ for at least 14 days after being at the location, Hipkins said. People who had visited one of those places could not travel to New Zealand even if they had a negative Covid-19 test, Hipkins said.

Further limitations, such as pre-departure testing, were being considered, he said.

Anyone who has traveled to NZ since being in Melbourne’s largest area since the 20th has now been asked to be tested and isolated, Bloomfield said. This in addition to those who traveled to NZ since 11 May.

Chief Health Officer Dr. Ashley Bloomfield and Covid-19 Response Secretary Chris Hipkins speak to reporters in Wellington. Photo / Jason Muret

The risk to New Zealand was still considered low, Bloomfield said, but a precautionary approach was appropriate.

Hipkins said everything would be done to make sure those affected by today’s legal notice are notified.

He said interested people would be deployed across the country and was pleased he had a good testing ability.

The travel bubble break with Victoria will be kept under consideration, Hipkins said. If the break were to continue – then the Government would look at other options, such as the emergency trip to Kiwis in Victoria, which had to be returned, he said.

If the break seemed to go on for longer than planned, people could expect to have further guidance in the middle of the road next week, Hipkins said.

In the widest transtasman bubble, Hipkins said further decisions depended on what happened over the next seven days.

Victoria will enter a seven-day “breaker” blockade from midnight to Friday morning next week.

The number of active cases in the state has risen to 34, with 150 exposure sites and “over 10,000” contacts identified so far – a number that is expected to grow alone.

Under the blockade, those in Victoria will be allowed to leave their homes for five reasons, including getting food and supplies, authorized work, care and medical care, to exercise for up to two hours a day with another person and vaccinated.

This is the fourth time the Australian state has been placed in a deadlock.

New Zealand health officials were in close contact with his counterparts in Victoria following the announcement of the blockade today, the Ministry of Health said today.

It was “essential” that every Kiwi traveler to Victoria from May 11 check out Victoria Health places of interest.

Because the first case in the Melbourne group was identified just over two weeks ago – on May 11 – it is possible that people from the Whittlesea local government area in Melbourne may have been exposed to the virus and are now in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health said.

“The ministry is asking anyone in the area to take a test five days after they last visited Whittlesea and stay in their accommodation until there is a negative test result – even if there are no symptoms.”

Anyone from the wider Melbourne region who develops symptoms while in New Zealand is also encouraged to take action immediately by calling the Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and arrange to have a Covid test.

Locations of interest related to the Melbourne cluster are regularly updated in the dedicated Victoria Covid website.

Meanwhile, New Zealand continues to register no cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Yesterday, no positive cases were detected at the border – with the Ministry of Health reporting no new cases at any of the isolated isolation institutions across the country.

On vaccinations, Hipkins said there had been “good coverage” of groups one and two.

“I am confident that with the vaccines we have available, we are more positioned as we can be.”