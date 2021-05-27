Australian court says mine approvals must take into account climate damage





The logo of Australia’s largest independent coal miner Whitehaven Coal Ltd is displayed in their office building located in the north-western New South Wales town of Gunnedah in Australia, 15 August 2017. REUTERS / David Gray

An Australian court ruled on Thursday that the country’s environment minister has an obligation to children to consider the damage caused by climate change as part of its decision-making in approving the expansion of a new coal mine. The Australian Federal Court ruled in response to a class lawsuit brought by eight teenagers arguing that the expansion of Whitehaven Coal Ltd (WHC.AX) Project into New South Wales (NSW) would contribute to climate change. and jeopardize the future Read more In his ruling, Justice Mordecai Bromberg said the minister could predict the possibility of future harm caused to children in this case by the increase in carbon dioxide emissions from the Whitehaven expansion and therefore should recognize a so-called care duty, or moral obligation , to children, when they approve it. Ava Princi, 17, one of the students who brought the lawsuit, said she was “enthusiastic” about the trial because it was the first of its kind. “We understand that this is the first time that a court, anywhere in the world, has ordered a government to specifically protect young people from the catastrophic damage of climate change,” she said. However, the court stopped issuing an order to prevent the minister from approving the enlargement. Whitehaven (WHC.AX) welcomed the decision not to issue the order and said it would work towards obtaining federal approval for environmental protection for the expansion, sending its shares 3% higher to a higher than one month . NSW regulator approved the expansion in August, from which Whitehaven plans to increase coal extraction by nearly 25%, but will stop making any final investment decisions this year. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

