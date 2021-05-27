Yogi Adityanath tells UP in Covid ‘safe zone’, preparing for third wave





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state has now moved to a Covid ‘safe zone’. In a statement, he said the state has proven that critics are wrong and managed to “successfully extinguish” the tide through the method of tracing, testing and treatment. “We are now preparing for a possible third wave. In Deoria, we will work on encephalitis control along with Covid care. The rainy season, which causes encephalitis, is only a few months away. Gorakhpur-Basti Divisions “They used to have the burden of disaster. We have reduced the death rate of encephalitis by 95 percent and now there are hundreds of health and encephalitis treatment centers that will help control the disease,” he said. The Prime Minister added that pediatric ICUs (PICUs) in district hospitals and mini-PICUs in community health centers were being operationalized. A new 20-bed PICU is planned for the Deoria and a mini-PICU in the Laar assembly segment. Adityanath, who is visiting various districts to review Covid management programs, has urged village mayors to quarantine anyone who shows symptoms of the virus. “Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the state with the most Covid tests and at the forefront of the vaccination campaign. As of Wednesday, we have completed 48.7 million crown tests,” he said. The prime minister further said that all the districts in the state are becoming self-sufficient in terms of oxygen and more than 300 oxygen plants are being set up. Adityanath also stressed the need to support the work done by oversight committees. The government, he said, had launched an ‘Mera Gaon, Corona Mukt Gaon’ initiative to ensure rural areas were free of Covid-19. For this, monitoring committees were being strengthened to carry out the identification of patients, giving them medical tools and ensuring their quarantine. He said the government will also vaccinate more than the average number of people in the 45+ age group next month. He encouraged people to get vaccinated and tested for the virus. “Vaccination is our safety shield against Covid-19 and vaccines are administered free of charge by the government.” The prime minister also gave instructions on sewers during the rainy season to control the spread of encephalitis. –IANET amita / ksk / (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

