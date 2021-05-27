Blinkens Blitz Mideast Signals Biden’s focus is elsewhere

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the Middle East with promises of aid to Palestinians captured in the recent Israel-Gaza confrontation. What he did not bring was any US interest in forcing a larger negotiation to resolve the underlying conflict.

Concluding a two-day whirlwind of meetings in Israel, Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian territories, his first in the region as secretary of state, Blinken made it clear that the US does not think it is the right time to impress exhaustion pushing for a two-state solution that has plagued American presidents for decades.

So while the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas militants forced a blunder on Blinken’s agenda, US priorities remain elsewhere: with delicate negotiations in Vienna over Iran’s nuclear program and a broader effort to reorient foreign policy. American towards competition with China. As for the region, Blinken signaled that the US thinks the growing moves are more realistic for now.

“What we want to see, and what we are working on, are steps that all parties can take to reduce tensions and build even more trust and more. HOPE moving forward, “Blinken told reporters Wednesday in Amman, Jordan. “Then I think we can see the possibility of developing conditions in which it will be possible to make further progress in the future from the perspective of both states.”

As Blinken and his team talk about addressing the sources of the conflict, their response at the moment is financial aid – on his trip the secretary of state said the US is spending more than $ 100 million on new support.

“There is no doubt that the administration would rather achieve stability and promote the reconstruction of Gaza than deal with the most problematic leaders of the conflict,” said Daniel Kurtzer, a former US ambassador to Egypt and Israel who is now a professor at Princeton. . “There is no evidence that the administration wants to actively promote the two-state paradigm, even though it has repeated that mantra.”

This is especially true given that Hamas – designated by the US as a terrorist group – rules the Gaza Strip, making direct US talks impossible. Blinken stressed that the US will work to ensure that Hamas does not take advantage of additional US aid being sent to help Gaza recover from the recent conflict, which destroyed hundreds of buildings and key infrastructure and killed more than 230 people, mostly Palestinians.

Another challenge for the Biden administration is that in Israel and the West Bank it faces a pair of leaders – Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah and Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem – who have actually spent more than a decade resisting any real compromise. in his strategy towards the other

Biden’s team is “hostile to Netanyahu and Trump ‘s approach” advancing Israel at all costs, “said Kori Schake, director of foreign policy and defense studies at the American Enterprise Institute.” But mostly they are trying not to back down. within it, underlining their priorities. “

In a sign of an aspect of former President Donald Trump’s policy that the new administration is sticking to, Blinken wants more countries to join diplomatic normalization agreements with Israel, known as the Abrahamic Agreements. At the same time, the Biden administration is turning to a more traditional approach to the Middle East, moving away from Trump’s policy of relying entirely on Israel.

At no point was it clearer than when the Blinken convoy with more than a dozen armored vehicles exploded past traffic on the narrow streets of Ramallah in the West Bank on Tuesday. In four years, Trump’s secretaries of state never visited the Palestinian territories. Instead, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo visited a controversial West Bank settlement in a show of support for Israel, something no top US diplomat had ever done.

Antony Blinken, and Mahmoud Abbas left at the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank city of Ramallah on 25 May. Photography: Alex Brandon / AFP / Getty Images

Blinken’s trip – which ends Thursday with his return to Washington from Amman – also demonstrated a fundamental tension in the Biden administration’s approach to foreign policy. As it pledges to put human rights at the heart of its decision-making, it has become clear that it will move forward and support nations when it serves US interests.

This has been the case with Egypt, whose U.S. plans to sell about $ 197 million worth of missiles, and which remains an important partner despite human rights abuses, including the arrest of several U.S. citizens. Blinken visited Cairo on Wednesday and said he raised human rights with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

“You know that President Biden takes the issue of human rights and our commitment to human rights very seriously,” Blinken told reporters Wednesday. “Indeed, he has asked us to put him at the heart of our foreign policy, and that is exactly what we are doing.”

As Blinken was traveling in the region, the Biden administration’s top priority for the Middle East was working away from Cairo and Jerusalem. In Austria, US, Iranian and European officials are among those working to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal with Iran that Trump left in 2018. Israel rejects US offer to return to deal, and their dispute about the issue is a major irritant.

Netanyahu made it clear when he and Blinken met on Tuesday, saying no issue they both discussed was more significant than Iran.

“And I can tell you that I do HOPE that United States “It will not return to the old JCPOA because we believe that agreement paves the way for Iran to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons with international legitimacy,” Netanyahu said.

Asked about the dispute at a news conference, Blinken said the US would consult with allies such as Israel. But he offered no reassurance and did not try to appease Netanyahu.

“We talk very directly, very honestly with each other and ultimately try to reason through problems together,” Blinken told Israel’s Channel 12 in an interview. “And I doubt that when the President comes here, he will follow a long, long conversation that he will be back a few years ago.”

