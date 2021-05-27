



William “Bill” Shakespeare, the first man in the UK to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, has died after suffering a stroke. The 81-year-old, his famous name grabbed titles all over the world last year when he got hit, died Thursday, New York Times reported, at the same hospital where he was inoculated. On December 8, Shakespeare became second person in the country to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, central England. Margaret Keenan launched the country vaccination campaign when she took the country’s first hit at the age of 90. In a statement issued by the hospital, according to the BBC, his wife Joy said her husband was “so grateful” he had been one of the first people in the world to be vaccinated against the virus. “It was something he was extremely proud of – he liked to see media coverage and the positive change he was able to make in the lives of so many people,” she said. “He often talked to people about it and always encouraged everyone to get their vaccine whenever he could.” In that time, Tha Shakespeare“It could make a difference in our lives from now on, right?” The drama of his significant blow grew up with the fact that it happened just 20 miles from the birthplace of his playwright husband. “Flu Taming: The First Man to Get COVID in the UK is William Shakespeare,” a first page e New York Post tallur. Beyond his historical immunization, Shakespeare was known for his community involvement and political activism. He worked as an official in local schools and was a parish counselor for three decades. Local councilor Jayne Innis described her friend to Telegraph Coventry as a “lifelong activist,” who enjoyed photography, jazz, and companionship. Coventry Labor Party secretary Angela Hopkins told the publication that Shakespeare “walked hundreds of thousands of steps each year campaigning for the party.” Shakespeare’s love for the natural world remains exposed through the trees he helped plant in the village of Allesley back during the 1980s and in the local forests he worked to preserve. “Bill will be remembered for many things, including the taste of wickedness,” Tha Innis. In addition to his wife, Shakespeare survives their two adult sons and his grandchildren. Copyright 2021 NPR To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. PODCAST WITH FEATUR News from San Diego; when you love it, where you love it. Get local stories on politics, education, health, environment, border and more. The new episodes are ready the mornings of the week. Hosted by Anica Colbert and produced by KPBS, San Diego and Imperial County NPR and PBS station. To view PDF documents, Download Acrobat Reader.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos