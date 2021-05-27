About 20,000 homeless, 40 missing after Congo volcano, says UN

A pedestrian walks near a crack in the road caused by earthquakes as a shock after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 26, 2021. (Photo: Reuters)

More than 20,000 people are homeless and 40 are still missing as a result of a volcanic eruption in eastern Congo that killed dozens and continues to cause strong earthquakes in the nearby city of Goma, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

Saturday’s eruption sent rivers of lava flowing down the hill from Mount Nyiragongo, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing thousands to flee, but stopped 300 meters from Goma Airport, the main center for aid operations in eastern Congo.

The ash cloud caused by the blast has closed airports in Goma and Bukavu and is likely to cause respiratory illness, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

People who fled their homes have lost valuable assets, including engines that have been consumed by lava flow or looted, OCHA said.

More than 200 small and medium-sized earthquakes have caused cracks in buildings and roads in Goma, just 15 km (9 miles) from Nyiragongo. No deaths have been reported so far, but cracks have caused panic among insecure residents if the danger has passed.

“Yesterday it was very small, here it is right in front of my house, but today it has expanded,” said Susanne Bigakura, 65. “It’s scary. We’re afraid it might collapse and our kids might fall.”

“It scares me because those who saw the eruption of 2002 told us that where a crack goes, it will be catastrophic. Now, when we see a crack after a recent explosion, I’m worried we’re in danger,” Valentin said. Kikuni, a welder.

A 1.7 km (1 mile) lava river that blocked the main road north of Goma is still too hot to be removed, OCHA said, preventing trade and aid deliveries to one of the most unsafe food sites in Africa.

However, some work has begun on restoring the road, according to images on the Twitter government.