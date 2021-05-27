UAE Gold Visa Rules: Things to Know





NEW DELHI: The Golden Visa system offers long-term stay for investors, entrepreneurs, individuals with outstanding talents, researchers, medical professionals and those within the fields of science and knowledge, and outstanding students.

How to apply for it United Arab Emirates Golden Visa ?

Interested individuals can apply for it through an online platform (https://business.goldenvisa.ae/). Applicants are required to submit the necessary documents and be willing to relocate to the UAE in accordance with their business venture.

10-year visa acceptance requirements for investors

* A deposit of at least AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham) worth 10 million public investment, whether in the form of an investment fund or a company

* 60% of the total investment should not be in the form of real estate.

* The amount invested should not be borrowed, or in the case of assets, investors should take full ownership.

* The investor must be able to hold the investment for a minimum of three years.

This 10-year visa can be extended to include business partners, provided each partner contributes 10 million AED. The long-term visa may also include the spouse and foster children, as well as an executive director and an advisor. This visa can also be renewed.

For individuals with specialized talent

The category includes doctors, researchers, scientists, investors and artists. These individuals may be granted a 10-year visa upon accreditations granted by their respective departments and fields. The visa also extends to spouses and their children.

Eligibility for a 5-year visa

* The investor must invest in a property with a gross value of not less than 5 million AED.

* The amount invested in real estate should not be on a loan basis.

* Property must be maintained for at least three years.

Entrepreneurs

This category includes those who have an existing project with a minimum capital of AED 500,000, or those who have the approval of an accredited business incubator in the country.

Entrepreneurs are allowed a multi-entry visa for six months, renewable for another six months. The long-term visa includes the spouse and children, a partner and three executives.

Outstanding students

* Excellent students with a minimum grade of 95% in public and private high schools.

* University students at home and abroad who have a GPA difference of at least 3.75 upon graduation.







