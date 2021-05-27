International
Kenya’s Supreme Court overturns presidents’ request to amend constitution | Global development
Supreme Court in Nairobi has overturned presidents’ three-year quest to change Kenya 11-year constitution.
In a harsh decision critical of President Uhuru Kenyatta, five judges said he had no authority to submit plans to create more executive posts and parliamentary constituencies.
Kenyatta’s quest to lead the trial, the judges ruled, meant he had failed the test of leadership and integrity and could be sued while in office for violating the constitution.
The differences were between proposals agreed by Kenyatta and his former opponent Raila Odinga after the so-called handshake in 2018 that cooled political temperatures following the controversial 2017 elections.
The 785-paragraph decision said the November 2020 constitutional amendment bill, popularly known as the Construction Bridges Initiative (BBI), was illegal as it sought to change the basic structure of the current constitution. Proponents of the bill, including the country’s attorney general and election commission, are expected to appeal the decision.
The legislation sought to create 70 additional parliamentary constituencies, but the Supreme Court ruling on May 14th said such an action would create a new form of government in addition to that enshrined in the constitution. Parliament and regional governments have already voted in favor of the changes.
The judges said any proceedings to amend the constitution should be initiated either by parliament or through a popular initiative. For the president to make such changes would be similar to giving him the roles of promoter and arbitrator, since, once the process begins, he would run to the bottom line to wait and get it and determine his ultimate fate, they said.
It makes a statement that the president has no constitutional authority to initiate changes to the constitution and that a constitutional change can only be initiated by parliament through a parliamentary initiative under Article 256 or through a popular initiative, the trial said.
The decision is tougher since the supreme court annulled Kenyattas election victory in August 2017. A repeat election, boycotted by the Odinga-led opposition and marred by violence, declared Kenyatta president in October of that year.
The proposed bill sought to restore the post of prime minister (repealed in 2013), appointed by the president and approved by parliament. Earlier that position was held by Odinga in a power-sharing move following the 2007 election that sparked widespread violence in which more than 1,000 people died.
Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were later indicted at the International Criminal Court in The Hague for inciting violence, the charges were later dropped amid allegations of intolerable political interference.
The president said the BBI intended to cure this cyclical post-election violence.
The need to change the constitution is evident in the endless threat of post-election violence and public concerns about its lack of involvement, he said in a statement.
In a damning indictment against Kenyatta, the judges said: Taking the initiative to change the constitution except by the means provided in the constitution, the president failed to respect, uphold and preserve the constitution and, to that extent, he did not reach the threshold of leadership and integrity .
Judicial proceedings could be instituted against the president or a person who performs the functions of the president’s office during their term of office in connection with anything done or not done in violation of the constitution, the ruling said.
Constitutional changes have been opposed by Ruto’s allied politicians with reports claiming they had been left out of key consultative forums overseen by the president.
In one tweet, Ruto said: All patriotic citizens should uphold these principles as well [the] the judiciary did.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ny.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]