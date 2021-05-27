Kenya’s Supreme Court overturns presidents’ request to amend constitution | Global development

Supreme Court in Nairobi has overturned presidents’ three-year quest to change Kenya 11-year constitution.

In a harsh decision critical of President Uhuru Kenyatta, five judges said he had no authority to submit plans to create more executive posts and parliamentary constituencies.

Kenyatta’s quest to lead the trial, the judges ruled, meant he had failed the test of leadership and integrity and could be sued while in office for violating the constitution.

The differences were between proposals agreed by Kenyatta and his former opponent Raila Odinga after the so-called handshake in 2018 that cooled political temperatures following the controversial 2017 elections.

The 785-paragraph decision said the November 2020 constitutional amendment bill, popularly known as the Construction Bridges Initiative (BBI), was illegal as it sought to change the basic structure of the current constitution. Proponents of the bill, including the country’s attorney general and election commission, are expected to appeal the decision.

The legislation sought to create 70 additional parliamentary constituencies, but the Supreme Court ruling on May 14th said such an action would create a new form of government in addition to that enshrined in the constitution. Parliament and regional governments have already voted in favor of the changes.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, left, with opposition leader Raila Odinga after agreeing to work to end the electoral violence from which the BBI emerged. Photos: Brian Inganga / AP

The judges said any proceedings to amend the constitution should be initiated either by parliament or through a popular initiative. For the president to make such changes would be similar to giving him the roles of promoter and arbitrator, since, once the process begins, he would run to the bottom line to wait and get it and determine his ultimate fate, they said.

It makes a statement that the president has no constitutional authority to initiate changes to the constitution and that a constitutional change can only be initiated by parliament through a parliamentary initiative under Article 256 or through a popular initiative, the trial said.

The decision is tougher since the supreme court annulled Kenyattas election victory in August 2017. A repeat election, boycotted by the Odinga-led opposition and marred by violence, declared Kenyatta president in October of that year.

The proposed bill sought to restore the post of prime minister (repealed in 2013), appointed by the president and approved by parliament. Earlier that position was held by Odinga in a power-sharing move following the 2007 election that sparked widespread violence in which more than 1,000 people died.

Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were later indicted at the International Criminal Court in The Hague for inciting violence, the charges were later dropped amid allegations of intolerable political interference.

The president said the BBI intended to cure this cyclical post-election violence.

The need to change the constitution is evident in the endless threat of post-election violence and public concerns about its lack of involvement, he said in a statement.

In a damning indictment against Kenyatta, the judges said: Taking the initiative to change the constitution except by the means provided in the constitution, the president failed to respect, uphold and preserve the constitution and, to that extent, he did not reach the threshold of leadership and integrity .

Judicial proceedings could be instituted against the president or a person who performs the functions of the president’s office during their term of office in connection with anything done or not done in violation of the constitution, the ruling said.

Constitutional changes have been opposed by Ruto’s allied politicians with reports claiming they had been left out of key consultative forums overseen by the president.

In one tweet, Ruto said: All patriotic citizens should uphold these principles as well [the] the judiciary did.