Gujarat appears hotspot for mucormycosis, government forms task force of 11 doctors





Gujarat has emerged as the hotspot of mucormycosis or black fungus, which has claimed more than 250 lives in the state. Amid an alarming rise in mucormycosis cases in the state, the Gujarat government has set up a task force of 11 doctors to fight the issue. The state government has declared mucormycosis as a detectable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act and has formulated a policy for the fair distribution of the drug (Liposomal Amphotericin B) used in its treatment. Task force to treat black fungus To deal with cases of mucormycosis, the Gujarat government on Wednesday comprised an expert task force of 11 doctors. The task force, which includes physicians from government and private hospitals of the dental departments, ENT, ophthalmology and medical departments, will suggest medical treatment, protocol and guidelines regarding mucormycosis. The task force will suggest ways to maintain uniformity in treatment as well as suggest a single treatment formula for mucormycosis. Gujarat has the maximum number of patients with fungal infection in the country, according to data shared by the Center. The maximum number of cases was reported in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar. According to official data, 67.1 percent of the total patients in Gujarat are male and 32.9 percent are female. So far, 14.3 percent have been cured. At least 0.5 percent of children suffering from fungal disease are under the age of 18, while 46.3% include those between the ages of 18 and 45. And 24.9 percent of the total is between 45 and 60 years old, according to government data. Over 59 percent of patients with black fungus also have diabetes, while 15.2 percent have co-morbid condition. Also, about 49.5 percent of patients suffering from mucormycosis were given steroid treatment. Read also | Can floods be blamed in cases of black fungi on industrial oxygen cylinders, polluted water in humidifiers? Read also | Black Mushroom Swamps Gujarat and Maharashtra

