UP government to extend free treatment to patients in the post-Covid-19 phase





The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to extend free treatment to those suffering from problems in the post-Covid-19 stage. This action will benefit one in 10 Covid-19 positive patients who are hospitalized for infection management but cannot be discharged due to other complications. To date, over 20,000 of the 62,000 active cases are undergoing treatment in the state. The structure will be provided in all state-assisted medical colleges, autonomous and private, and in institutions including Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, King George Medical University and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. The Chief Secretary, Medical Education, Alok Kumar said: “It has come to the attention of the state government that despite negative testing for pandemic infection, some patients continue to suffer due to post-Covid-19 complications.” He said such patients should continue to stay in hospitals for management and they should also bear the cost of treatment. “In the public interest, the state government has decided to bear the cost of the extended treatment,” Kumar added. The government order guarantees free continuation of treatment for those already admitted, but is silent on cases being re-admitted to hospital following a post-Covid affair arising after discharge from hospital. Sources said the department could come up with a clear protocol for this as well. “The government is not reluctant to extend the treatment even in cases of readmission, but then a timeline can be set in this regard,” an official said. A large number of hospitalized patients suffer from, at least, an accompanying condition. For example, the blood sugar levels of those with diabetes get treatment disorders after Covid-19 which relies on steroids. A number of such patients require insulin therapy and other drug administration intravenously. “Sometimes, patients recover from coronavirus infection, but their organs do not recover from damage caused by the pandemic virus. Under the current system, the moment they test negatively, patient care management becomes burdensome. Some patient families expressed inability to keep the treatment, “said a senior faculty member at SGPGI. According to experts, problems like pulmonary fibrosis of post Covid-19 pneumonia are a common continuation of the infection and require high addiction care. In a number of patients, the virus is known to cause acute renal disease which also requires long-term management. Covid-19 infection is known to negatively affect the heart as well. –IANET amita / ksk / (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

