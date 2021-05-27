The Victorians plunged into a week-long blockade by midnight between rising COVID groups

The Victorians will dive into a one-week jam from 11.59pm on Thursday as the state government tries to contain a COVID-19 blast in northern Melbournes.

Face masks will be mandatory both indoors and outdoors, except at home.

Schools will also be closed and switched to distance learning in addition to caring for the children of essential workers, but childcare will remain open.

Essential supermarkets and services such as pharmacies, petrol stations and banks will remain open, but restaurants, pubs and cafes will be limited to take with you.

People wait for COVID tests in Melbourne on Wednesday, May 26th. AAP

Victorians will be able to leave home for only five reasons: to receive food and supplies, for care and attention, for authorized work, to exercise, or to be vaccinated.

Exercises and purchases will be limited to five miles from the residents home. Exercise will also be limited to two hours each day, with only one other person.

Weddings will be prohibited except in mitigating circumstances such as recent life reasons or eviction.

Religious services will also be banned if they are not broadcast with a maximum of five people present.

Acting Prime Minister James Merlino said the past 24-hour period was critical to the decision to impose a blockade – the fourth state to date.

“If we make the wrong choice now, if we wait too long, it will leave us,” he told reporters on Thursday.

divide

AFL matches in round 11 will also be played without any crowds present.

AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan announced that the matches will only be undertaken with players, coaches, referees and essential match-day staff at the venues.

“Somewhat disappointing for Victoria fans who can’t walk this weekend, but the events of the last 24 – 48 hours repeat the reasons why we set up match tracking requirements to keep the community safe enough to be possible as we continue to navigate the pandemics, “he said.

It came as the state registered 11 new cases in the 24 hours of Thursday. The COVID-19 cluster in north Melbourne has grown to 26 infections.

Contact trackers now deal with more than 10,000 primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 cases and more than 150 exposure sites across the state.

Locations include MCG, Marvel Stadium and bars in Prahran and South Yarra.

Please check the exposure site page daily to see if you have been to any of the listed locations at the appointed time and follow the health tips listed: https://t.co/SQ5trZH2NI Yesterday, many exhibition pages were published, including in:

Balwyn

Bayswater Veriut [1/3] pic.twitter.com/7bUEHZzqYr VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) May 27, 2021

Mr Merlino said it would be a blockage of switches as the virus is spreading at a very fast pace.

Public health advice was that a seven-day period was required, he added.

Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton said authorities were dealing with the highly infectious variant B161.

When we see a member (of a family) infected, almost the entire house is infected, said Professor Sutton.

It really is fast and this led to exponential growth.

Over 40 to be vaccinated

Mr Merlino also announced that the right to the Pfizer vaccine would be extended. Anyone over the age of 40 will now be eligible to hit Pfizer in Victoria, he said.

The reason we are dealing with this explosion today is due to a hotel breach in South Australia, he said.

We have had violations in hotel quarantine throughout our country. The only way through this pandemic is to get everyone vaccinated as soon as you qualify.

Earlier, the federal government announced it would release tens of thousands more vaccines for Victoria.

The Australian Government is releasing an additional 130,000 vaccines to support Victoria to speed up vaccinations in the state, including in the Whittlesea Local Government Area. Greg Hunt (@GregHuntMP) May 26, 2021

Mr Merlino noted delays in the use of Commonwealth vaccines.

“If we had the vaccine, the Commonwealth vaccine program would end effectively, maybe we could not be here today.”

Speaking later Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there was no single, “simple” measure that provided any guarantees to ensure an explosion did not occur.

It took a lot of factors to work together, he said.

“I want to make sure the Victorians, the Victorian and Federal governments are working hand in hand to get this job done,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“The only thing that matters is their health, safety, their jobs and their protection and their security during these next days ahead.”

There were 218 Australian Defense Force personnel in Victoria supporting COVID’s response including about quarantine, borders and tracking contacts, the prime minister added.

Separately, Greater Melbourne has been declared a Commonwealth hotspot, which will activate federal support including assistance to nursing home staff, Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly announced Thursday afternoon.

Professor Kelly said it was clear there had been a super-proliferation event in Melbourne that caused an actual flurry of issues.

“It is clear that there was a super spread event from one of the current group members, especially in the workplace, which indicates high risk at this time in terms of transmission through the community,” he said.

States react

NSW health authorities have moved to ensure that anyone traveling from Victoria after 4pm on Thursday will be required to abide by state blocking rules, even when in NSW.

They must stay home for seven days and are only allowed to leave for limited reasons, including the purchase of essential items, medical care, nursing, outdoor exercise, and work or basic education.

However, NSW residents in border communities will only be required to abide by the rules if they have left the border region by 16:00.

South Australia is allowing essential workers and returning South Australians to cross the border if they have been to Greater Melbourne, but they must take three virus tests and be isolated for 14 days.

Anyone from Greater Melbourne who traveled to the SA in recent days should also be tested and isolated until they get a negative result.

In Perth, a testing clinic is being set up at the airport for Victorian arrivals, who must isolate until they return a negative result.

Queensland has urged its residents to review all trips to Victoria, particularly Greater Melbourne, and anyone who has been to Whittlesea City since May 11 will return from State 1 on Thursday.

Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk has also announced that anyone who has been to Victoria since May 11 will be ordered to quarantine the hotel upon arrival from 1am on Friday.

– with AAP

