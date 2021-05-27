The latest Indian cyclone kills five, thousands homeless





Digha (India) (AFP) Thousands were left homeless on Thursday as the latest cyclone hitting Covid-devastated India left a trail of devastation, though timely evacuations meant the death toll was limited to single figures. Cyclones are a regular threat in the northern Indian Ocean, but many scientists say they are becoming more frequent as climate change warms sea temperatures. Less than a week after Cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives in western India, Cyclone Yaas forced the evacuation of more than 1.5 million people in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha. The storm struck Wednesday with torrential rain and howling winds blowing up to 155 kilometers (96 miles) per hour, the equivalent of a Category Two hurricane. Waves the size of double-decker buses hit the coast and drowned towns and villages along the coastline, exacerbated by a higher-than-normal tide due to a full moon. Prabir Maity, a resident of a village near the sea, told AFP, “I lost my house, everything.” Two people died in West Bengal, two in Odisha and one in neighboring Bangladesh, where the sea was broken by water protection and flooded thousands of homes, officials said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said more than 300,000 homes were destroyed. “Sea and river water levels began to swell to over three to four meters (nine to 12 meters) above normal and disrupted embankments in 135 places,” Banerjee said. “Thousands of people are still gloomy. We have set up 14,000 cyclone centers to provide shelter for the homeless,” she said. The lower reaches of the Kolkata state capital were also flooded after the Hooghly River rose. West Bengal Disaster Management Minister Javed Ahmed Khan told AFP that rescue efforts were “complicated” by villagers who refused to leave their homes for fear of the coronavirus. “Water is everywhere. The situation is very grim,” Arjun Manna, a resident of Kakdwip in the Sunderbans delta and nature reserve area, told AFP by telephone. “The devastation is great. Most hotels and markets are still flooded. The sea is still noisy,” Diprodas Chatterjee from the Hoteliers Association in the coastal city of Digha told AFP. “The employees who stayed behind are telling a grim story,” he said. Milan Mondal, a senior forestry official, told AFP that high waves had also drowned a crocodile breeding center and tiger reserve project area in Sunderbans. “At least five deer and one wild boar were rescued by forest officials,” he said. We are afraid that many crocodiles have left the breeding center. “ In Odisha hundreds of trees were uprooted, some downed power lines, said Pradeep relief official Kumar Jena. Some thatched houses were also damaged during the storm, but telecommunications networks were not affected, he added. Since then Yaas has moved inland towards the state of Jharkhand, being relieved in a deep depression but bringing heavy rains. strs-sam-stu / je 2021 AFP

