Irregular Vibes R150m Digital Contract Calls for Dismissal of Zweli Mkhizes

Johannesburg – Pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against Health Minister Zweli Mkhize following his recent controversial admission that awarding a R150 million tender to Digital Vibes was irregular.

Mkhize made the admission on Wednesday following the outcome of an internal investigation into the tender given to his former private aide, Tahera Mathera, and former spokeswoman Naardhira Mitha.

Digital Vibes was awarded a R150m contract for communication work. The deal was originally focused on National Health Insurance but was expanded last year to include Covid-19 communications work.

Mkhize’s latest admission runs counter to a parliamentary response he gave to former DAs health spokeswoman Lindy Wilson in November last year. Wilson had asked Mkhize to provide its details regarding the contract awarded to Digital Vibes and whether they had entered into a service level agreement following proper bidding processes.

Wilson asked questions after appearing in the 2019/2020 fiscal year reporting department, stating that irregularly recorded expenses worth R18 million were for the NHI (Digital Vibes) supplier.

In his response, Mkhize said the appointment took place on November 15, 2019 through a diversion process to provide communication services related to the NHI Bill as issued by the Parliamentary Review Cabinet.

He added that a closed tender process was approved and supported by the National Treasury. On March 25 last year, the department expanded the scope of Digital Vibes to include Covid-19.

This deviation was supported by the National Treasury in a letter dated June 24, 2020 regarding emergency procurement, Mkhize said.

According to Mkhize, the transaction in question was not irregular as there was already a contract already in place.

Mkhize also said that the Digital Vibes contract was supposed to expire on November 30, 2020, however due to logistics agreements, the contract was extended on a month-to-month basis.

He further asserted that the Department of Health had entered into a Service Level Agreement with Digital Vibes through a diversion process to provide communication services related to the NHI Invoice.

On Wednesday, however, Mkhize said Digital Vibes’ appointment was irregular, saying his department was concerned about the contract and launched an internal investigation in January. The investigation, conducted by an outside tax firm, is complete.

A summary of his findings included that the tender and the tendering process followed were contrary to the Law on Public Financial Management.

He also found that the Digital Vibes nomination process was irregular due to inconsistencies in the bidding committee and lack of disclosure on the conflict of interest.

Investigators have found that an amount of about R37 million paid Digital Vibes constitutes a fruitless and futile expense, Mkhize said.

Mkhize reiterated that while public outrage over the revelations was justified, he would not leave as he personally did not benefit from the contract.

Attempts to get comments from the ANC national office were unsuccessful.

DA has expedited its call for Ramaphosa to ax Mkhize. DA health spokesman Siviwe Gwarube said it was now clear that this looting of public money had taken place under the leadership of the Mkhize, while there was a marked conflict of interest.

It cannot happen that the person trusted with the Covid-19 response instead gets involved in this kind of scandal involving public money. Minister Mkhize should leave pending a full investigation by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Gwarube said.

She said Mkhize could not be the player and referee in an investigation involving him directly.

The DA also asked Ramaphosa to expand the scope of the SIU investigation to include new information that had come to light.

The internal investigation of the departments is completely inadequate and more work needs to be done in order to reveal the true degree of decay of this scandal, Gwarube insisted.

Politburo