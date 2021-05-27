France’s Macron in Rwanda to restore ties while survivors await apology

KIGALI (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Kigali on Thursday, hoping to restore ties between the two nations after decades of Rwandan allegations that France was complicit in the 1994 genocide.

Photo Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he addresses media representatives at a press conference on the second day of an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 25 May 2021. John Thys / Pool via REUTERS / File picture

The visit follows the release in March of a report by a French investigative panel saying a colonial stance had blinded French officials and the government bore a serious and overwhelming responsibility not to anticipate the massacre.

However, the report excluded France from direct complicity in the killings of more than 800,000 moderate Tutsis and Hutus.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who has previously said France participated in the genocide, said last week that the report meant a lot to Rwandans.

Rwandans may not have forgotten her, but they forgave France for its role, said Kagame, a Tutsi and a major force in Rwandan politics since his rebel army put an end to killings by the death squads of the Hutu-led government.

Macron, who has also clearly tried to distance France from its colonial past, agreed in April to open the Rwandan archives of former President Francois Mitterrand, who was charged during the genocide.

Shortly afterwards Rwanda released its report revealing that France was aware that a genocide was being prepared and took responsibility for enabling it, continuing its unwavering support for Rwanda by then-president Juvenal Habyarimana.

It was the crash of the Habyarimana plane, killing the president, that unleashed the 100-day fury of assassinations.

French officials armed, advised, trained, equipped and protected the Rwandan government, the report concluded.

France then went on to cover its role for years, the report said.

On Friday, the Elysee Palace said Macron would appoint a new ambassador to Rwanda, the first French accredited envoy since 2015.

The streets of Kigali were quiet on Thursday, with none of the banners or flags usually accompanying a high-level visit.

The French president will speak at the Gisozi genocide memorial in Kigali, where more than 250,000 Tutsis are buried. Although Kagame has said he depends on France, many Rwandans say they hope for a full forgiveness.

I wish he could apologize for what France did during 1994, said Henriette Uwase, a 28-year-old street vendor selling mangoes, who was two years old when her father and two brothers were killed.

Many Rwandans were outraged because the perpetrators of the genocide had been able to live abroad, said Alain Gauthier, who pursues such individuals with his Rwandan wife, a Tutsi who lost her mother and other relatives.

We are waiting for one thing and that is an apology, he said. Those who committed genocide and live pleasantly in France (should) be tried.

Many people say he will not apologize, but I do not see Macron coming to Rwanda and leaving without apologizing for the role of Frances.

The last visit by a French leader was in 2010.

From Rwanda, Macron will travel to South Africa, where he will meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss COVID-19 and regional crises, including one in Mozambique.