Twitter calls on Indian government to respect free speech





NEW DELHI Twitter on Thursday backed off against India’s increasingly harsh efforts to speak to police online, calling on the government there to respect freedom of expression and criticize what it called the country’s police intimidation tactic. In a statement, the San Francisco-based social media service said it planned to push leaders in India to change regulations that have given authorities more word on online media and internet platforms. Right now, we are concerned about recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve, the statement read. Citing new information technology rules that the government has implemented, she added that we, along with many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns about the use of police intimidation tactics in response to enforcement conditions our global service, as well as with the essential elements of the new IT rules.

The company also said it had received a notice of non-compliance with information technology laws in India in connection with a request to remove content posted by journalists, activists and politicians regarding governments dealing with the coronavirus. The announcement also included posts about protests mounted by angry farmers over new agricultural laws passed last year. Under Indian law, Twitters India executives could face up to seven years in prison and a fine if the company disobeys government orders to remove content it considers subversive or a threat to public order and national security. Government officials could not be reached for comment immediately. The statement follows a swift move by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party to curb dissent in the 1.4 billion country. This campaign has taken on a new edge as the government has come under increasing public criticism for its treatment of India’s second wave of coronavirus, during which infections and deaths have risen and some hospitals have run out of beds, extra oxygen and other life-saving needs. The Twitters statement came just days after officers belonging to an elite counterterrorism police unit paid an evening visit to New Delhi corporate offices, holding a notice protesting how the company had tagged a series of posts by officials. top with BJP

Those officials had posted documents on Twitter that they said proved that opposition politicians were planning to use the coronavirus disruptive response for political purposes. But Twitter labeled them as manipulated media after allegations that the documents were forged.

