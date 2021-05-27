Malaysian PM under pressure as anger builds on covid surge





Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is facing renewed pressure to allow parliament to return as his move to suspend democracy in january is failing to contain the Covid outburst amid growing public outrage. Malaysia vaccine reluctance is one of the many indicators that people have lost faith in the government, said Azalina Othman Said, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and member of the United Malaysian National Organization. Public distrust must be addressed through public debate through parliament, she said wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “When citizens are detached and angry, do not expect gratitude,” she said. “Given that Covid-19 is here to stay for years to come, we have no chance of being in a state of emergency forever. Are we the only country in the world that has immobilized parliament in times of crisis? ” Daily infections have more than doubled since Malaysia declared the state of emergency in January in order to focus on the pandemic. Covid cases and deaths hit record highs on Wednesday, while vaccination rates failed to rise. This has strained the resources of some of the country’s largest hospitals, where the use of Covid ICU beds is at full capacity. Criticism about the government’s approach to a the worsening pandemic and allegations of double standards in enforcing the virus rules have resulted in an outpouring of anger on local social media in recent months. The hashtag #Kerajaangagal, or failed government, often appears on Malaysian trendy topics on Twitter. A tweet from Dr Thanussha F. Xavier, leader of the opposition Muda party, about the removal of the government was shared more than 400 times. What can we do to get started # Failed government ? We can not allow this administration to continue, people are dying. Some of us have called on YDPA to end the emergency and reopen parliament, it has given us an audience but we are waiting for a date. My God, pls #TamatDarurat – Dr Thanussha (@DrThanussha) May 23, 2021 Muhyiddin said Sunday that he was happy to be criticized as long as the public supported the government’s efforts to treat Covid by following protocols. “They can call me a ‘stupid prime minister,'” he said Good“He said in an interview with state television RTM, while ruling out a repeat of last year ‘s national stalemate.” I know how difficult it is to manage. But that is our shared responsibility. “ However, the suspension of parliament has crippled democracy and the ability of government officials to respond to MPs’ concerns, said Azalina, a parliamentarian herself. She proposed that the legislature be allowed to convene without hearing motions of confidence, in order to “minimize unwarranted drama”. How the pandemic keeps Malaysian politics messy: Getting fast Azalina was referring to the political unrest Malaysia has been experiencing since last year, when various factions jumped to power after the former prime minister abruptly resigned. Muhyiddin emerged as the leader of a tough bloc with a majority of just a few lawmakers, fueling repeated concerns about the strength and stability of the government. “No general election should be held, but instead an interim emergency government should be formed with an emergency cabinet, represented by all political parties,” Azalina wrote. Opposition leaders welcomed the deputy leader’s suggestions. “This is an agenda I support,” wrote Senator Liew Chin Tong on Twitter. “After all, parliament should be the arena for building national consensus.” (Adds details about the political party leader in the fifth paragraph.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







