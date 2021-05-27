International
Taiwan accuses China of meddling in Covid vaccine deals Taiwan
Taiwan’s president has accused China of interfering in its vaccine purchase program as the island continues to fight hundreds of new daily Covid-19 cases with low vaccine supplies.
Taiwan has received about 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine so far, for a population of 24 million. While the island has been largely without Covid since the start of the pandemic, an outbreak in late April has so far infected more than 5,000 people and killed at least 47. Less than 2% of the population has been vaccinated.
The president, Tsai Ing-wen, said Taiwan had made successful deals with AstraZeneca from the UK and Moderna from the US and was working with Germans BioNTech on the Pfizer vaccine.
We had almost completed the signing of the contract with the German manufacturer at some point, but it has been postponed so far because China has intervened, Tsai said at a party meeting on Wednesday, in the clearest comments so far, following months’ suggestions Beijing had has been hindering the Taiwanese procurement process.
Pfizer / BioNTech reportedly has an exclusive deal with Shanghai-based pharmaceutical company Fosun to distribute the vaccine in the Greater China region, including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Fosun has offered to supply Taiwan with doses of vaccines, but Taiwan has said it is not possible.
In her Facebook post, Tsai outlined three principles for purchasing vaccines from Taiwan, one of which was that she would only deal with direct manufacturers to ensure quality control.
In August, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-shung said Taiwan had a long policy against the purchase of Chinese-made vaccines and other biological products. Taiwanese law allows the government to exempt certain Chinese products from import bans, as long as they do not endanger national security or adversely affect related domestic industries.
Beijing denies blocking Taiwan’s deal with BioNtech and has accused Taiwanese leaders of sacrificing residents’ health for politics. Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang party has accused Tsai of destroying vaccines.
Taiwan’s access to vaccines continues to be slowed by Chinese intervention as they insist we buy Chinese products, said Taiwanese presidential spokesman Kolas Yotaka. If you really want to help, please do not stand in the doorway, do not block the hall.
The need for vaccines in Taiwan, an island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, has become more urgent with its recent outbreak. The second batch of AstraZeneca vaccines totaling 410,000 doses were cleared for distribution on Thursday.
On Facebook, Tsai said Taiwan had purchased 30 million doses enough to fully vaccinate about 60% of the population with 10 million expected to be born by August. According to reports, this number includes locally produced vaccines, currently in the testing phase.
We will do everything we can to prevent a miscarriage and to provide more vaccines for anyone who wants a stroke. The process for home-made vaccines is working and will provide us with sufficient doses, she said.
To all Taiwanese, and all mayors and county [leaders], I understand that everyone is concerned about the progress of the vaccine, especially when the situation seems frightening. So I’m asking everyone to support the CECC [Central Epidemic Command Center] on the purchase of vaccines.
Taiwan has also been in talks with the US, seeking guarantees for some of the 20 million doses Joe Biden has said will be sent overseas by July. But in farewell remarks Wednesday, U.S. Representative to Taiwan Brent Christensen suggested that Taiwanese impressive Covid management and relatively low case numbers would mean there would be no advantage over other countries. hit.
