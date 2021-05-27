Ireland becomes the first EU country to declare that Israel is involved in de facto annexation

Ireland has become the first EU member state to declare the construction of Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories as a de facto annexation, after Exit on Wednesday evening passed a motion filed by Sinn Fein.

However, Dil rejected a proposal to expel the Israeli ambassador to the Republic and to impose comprehensive sanctions against Israel with 87 votes in favor and 46 abstentions.

An Israeli foreign ministry spokeswoman said she completely rejected the motion.

Lior Haiat said on Twitter that Irelands’s savage and unfounded position regarding some Israeli settlements reflects a clear one-sided and simple policy and constitutes a victory for the Palestinian extremist factions.

The movement distances Ireland from its ambition to contribute and play a constructive role in the Israeli-Palestinian context, he wrote.

Mr Haiat said the vote followed unacceptable anti-Israel statements heard in Ireland at a time when Israeli citizens were being subjected to terrorist attacks by more than 4,000 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip by the terrorist organization Hamas.

The government in a debate Tuesday night backed Sinn Fin’s proposal and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said during the debate on the issue that we should be honest with what is happening on the ground and call it de facto annexation.

He added that the Republic is the first EU country to declare this and could be a message to the global community.

Mr Coveney echoed the comments of Sinn Finn’s foreign affairs spokesman John Brady, who said “we are crazy to say that Israel is acting illegally under international law.”

Sinn Fin had accepted for their move a Government amendment condemning the actions of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Cabinet meeting

A Cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday and agreed to support Sinn Finn’s proposal if the party included reference to violence on all sides in the conflict, following strong violence in the Gaza Strip over the past two weeks before a ceasefire was called.

More than 240 Palestinians have been killed in the violence, including 66 children, with 10 Israeli deaths, including two children.

Mr Coveney had said he was deeply concerned that Sinn Fin could not bring himself to condemn Hamas’ actions for killing innocent children and civilians.

However, when the Minister insisted on Tuesday on the debate on condemning the killing of civilians by both sides in the conflict, Sinn Fin accepted the change without a vote.

People before the victory had introduced the change calling for the expulsion of ambassadors to the Sinn Fin movement. Dil passed the Sinn Fin movement itself Wednesday evening.

People before the TD victory Richard Boyd Barrett, speaking before the vote on changing his parties, described it as historic and said it was the first time the Irish parliament would vote on the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador.

It is most likely the first time any EU parliament has held such a vote, he said.

Formulation of change

The rejected change stated that the Israeli apartheid system through its ongoing ethnic cleansing, brutal state repression, and deadly military violence, including four savage military attacks in Gaza in recent years, has no place among the international community of nations.

He called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador and all Israeli diplomatic staff, as well as for the implementation of a comprehensive package of economic, political and cultural sanctions against the state of Israel, similar to that implemented in apartheid South Africa.

The amendment also called for the maintenance of such sanctions and their promotion within the EU and internationally until the entire Israeli apartheid system is dismantled and the entire Palestinian people enjoy national self-determination and full and equal rights. Additional reporting: PA