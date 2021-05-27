Nyiragongo – Congo: Residents of 10 Goma districts forced to relocate





27 Friday 2021, 06:29 GMT Updated 43 minutes ago From the image, Getty Images Photo chat, The race in Nyiragongo on Saturday had caused many to leave their homes Residents of 10 areas in Goma have been ordered to flee in case of fear that the Nyiragongo volcano could erupt again and endanger their lives, according to authorities. Following the announcement, some Goma residents began crossing the border into the Rwandan city of Gisenyi on Thursday morning. In a message read at midnight Thursday by Gen. Konstant Ndima, the interim governor of the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, said the decision was based on the views of experts. “Based on what the experts see, we can not get rid of (Nyiragongo) back on land or in the lake. And this could be a very small warning or not at all,” he said. Residents of the municipalities of Majengo, Mabanga-Nord, Mabanga-Sud, Virunga, Bujovu, Murara, Kayembe, Mikeno, Mapendo and Nyiragongo were asked to leave without warning. General Ndima said the areas were en route to the Nyiragongo archeological site when he flew again, “While we do not know when it will happen.” The quake continued in the cities of Goma and Gisenyi in Rwanda on Wednesday evening. Patrick Maisha, a freelance journalist working in the Rubavu district of western Rwanda, says large numbers of people spent the night outside as well. He also said that a small number of Rwandans were going to trade in Goma and that they were now banned from crossing the border to cross the border, and that more people were back on the Gisenyi ‘train’ looking for vehicles to evacuate the city. . It is also expected that the Congolese will continue to enter Rwanda on Thursday after the announcement of the new strategy in Goma. The quake struck Saturday night, killing 31 people and injuring hundreds more, while hundreds more were destroyed in Goma and many more in Goma and Gisenyi. General Ndima said there was a lot of danger when the volcano would reappear and reach Lake Kivu where it could cause a methane gas explosion in the lake. “To avoid danger early and in agreement with volcanologists, we have decided to relocate people from those areas to the town of Sake,” he said, 24km west of Goma. General Ndima said the move was legal but was being carried out peacefully without any harassment and the government was providing evacuation vehicles from their homes. The return to their homes will begin with the permission of the provincial government, which is now in a state of emergency where it has been under military control since the beginning of this month.

