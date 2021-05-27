Variant B.1.617 COVID-19, first discovered in India, now found in 53 countries: WHO





Variant B.1.617 COVID-19, first discovered in India, is now found in 53 countries, according to the WHO, which noted that India recorded a 23 per cent drop in the number of new cases in the seven days of last, but they were still the highest in the world. The World Health Organization’s Weekly Epidemiological Update, published May 25, said that over the past week, the number of new cases and deaths continued to decline globally, with over 4.1 million new cases and 84,000 new deaths reported , a 14 percent and 2 percent reduction respectively compared to last week. According to the update, variant B.1.617, first discovered in India, is now prevalent in 53 countries worldwide. B.1.617 viruses are divided into three lines – B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3. The update provided a division of the prevalence of the three sub-lines of variant B.1.617 into countries, territories and areas as of 25 May. According to him, B.1.617.1 is found in 41 countries, B.1.617.2 in 54 countries and B.1.617.3 in six. Furthermore, information on sub-lines B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2 was obtained from the WHO from unofficial sources in 11 countries, including China, and will be reviewed as information becomes more available. The WHO has declared B.1.617 as a “disturbance variant” and the update noted that this variant has “increased transmissibility”, the severity of the disease is “under investigation”, the risk of re-infection is “under investigation, the possible reduction modest neutralization activity (B .1.617.1) ”. She said the highest numbers of new COVID cases in the last seven days were reported from India (1,846,055 new cases; 23 percent decrease), Brazil (451,424 new cases; 3 percent increase), Argentina (213,046 new cases) ; 41 per cent increase), the United States (188,410 new cases; 20 percent decrease) and Colombia (107,590 new cases; 7 percent decrease). “Despite a declining global trend over the past four weeks, the incidence of COVID-19 cases and deaths remain high, and significant increases have been observed in many countries around the world,” she said. The update further said the Southeast Asia region reported over 2 million new cases and over 32,000 new deaths, a 21 per cent drop and a 4 per cent increase respectively compared to last week. “While the overall incidence of cases continues to decline (driven mainly by trends in India), the incidence of deaths continued to rise for the tenth week in a row, and significant increases have been observed in other countries in the region,” she said. In the region, the highest number of new deaths was reported from India (28,982 new deaths; 2.1 new deaths per 100,000; an increase of 4 percent), Nepal (1,297 new deaths; 4.5 new deaths per 100,000 ; an increase of 6%), and Indonesia (1,238 new deaths; 0.5 new deaths per 100,000; an increase of 10 percent).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos