WhatsApp sues India as Modis’s draconian digital media laws begin

Image: Getty Images



You may have heard of WhatsApp ignorant the Indian government yesterday in the Supreme Court of New Delhi for passing new laws that will endanger the privacy of its users if implemented.

Indian Government introduced these lawsto regulate digital media in February 2021, giving all players three months to adhere to them.

Released on February 25, they actually started this Wednesday thanks to a three-month grace period and from the start, it has been considered by observers as some of the most draconian laws in Indian history.

In the specific case of WhatsApp, the laws would require the messaging app to remove its trademark end-to-end encryption, which keeps private communications secure. Disturbing messages can be placed in a “traceable” database, after which action can be taken against the creators.

WhatsApp maintained in the lawsuit that the new laws are unconstitutional and violate the right to privacy of citizens in India, showing a relevant Supreme Court decision 2017.

“Civil society and technical experts around the world have repeatedly argued that a request to ‘track’ private messages would break the end-to-end encryption and lead to real abuse. WhatsApp is committed to protecting the privacy of messages people’s personal and we will continue to do everything we can within the laws of India to do so, “a Whatsapp spokesman said in a statement.

Exposed by the digital world

If encryption will eventually cross the road, this will be a dire prospect for many Indians, especially those who use social media to express their views on politics and society.

70-something activist and poets, 20-something women protesting against climate change and labor laws, Dalits, farmers, a stand-up comic, poster makers and a legion of young people Muslim men among many others have already been imprisoned either for their religious affiliation or for daring to stand up for an idea the government does not like.

Has not even helped for the past seven years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, the Indian media has acted as a loyalist valetof government.

But the last months of the pandemic have turned things upside down. Suddenly, there are a flood of horrific images of the COVID crisis in India being sent to people everywhere in the digital world.

From desperate individuals begging for scarce oxygen reserves for their dying relatives to dead bodiesdrowning crematoria and river banks, social media has become the only reliable source of information about what is happening in India.

The media has also become a potentially life-saving bulletin board for people looking for COVID resources in the apparent lack of government assistance.

Along with this has been a harsh indictment of Modi’s accusations on social media platforms regarding his claim that the coronavirus has been defeated in India, as well as his decision to hold over 20 electoral rallies attended by a crowd of big in February, and his decision to support the candidacy of the largest religious fair in India, where close to 100 million people attended despite the pandemic.

Almost overnight, Modi’s carefully modified image of a skilled administrator has begun to crumble in large part due to social media.

NEW LAND LAWS

Enter the new rules, introduced by Information Technology Rules (Guidelines for Mediators and the Code of Ethics for Digital Media) 2021, that effectively bring social media and digital news organizations.

With the new amendments, subsection (1) of Section 79 of Akti ITprotects social media companies and internet services as “intermediaries”, meaning they are not legally responsible for the posts.

In return, however, platforms should set a chief compliance officer, a resident grievance officer and a node contact person who will be available 24 hours a day to law enforcement agencies if they wish to contact them. Companies should also publish acompliance reporteach month that records the details of each complaint and action taken by the user.

Moreover – and this is what prompted the WhatsApp lawsuit – social media platforms are forced to track the creator of messages if asked for the power that will be sought.

Failure to comply with these rules may result in the arrest of the chief compliance officer of these companies.

DISSENT DESENT

The WhatsApp lawsuit is a shocking one, especially given that its parent Facebook has largely helped the Modi government.

He brilliantly allowed the raging municipal hatred, emanating from a BJP politician targeting the New Delhi Muslim community, to flourish on his platform hours before a complete riot that killed over 60 people, with most of those people were Muslims.

The head of his politics also happened to be an associate of Modi and someone who coaches Modi’s digital teams during his election campaigns. Mark Zuckerburg was not afraid of embrace it, or Moreover, Facebook WhatsApp is in bed with Modi’s friend, Mukesh Ambani, with WhatsApp and Reliance Jio Martworking together to improve Reliance spread.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been forced to block accounts, most recently because of images or posts related to the COVID tragedy in India, and before that because people were posting on Twitter about the farmer protests. Undoubtedly the ultimate source of India’s trusted media, due to being independent and digital, social media platforms are now being persecuted by attacks and lawsuits.

It is a paranoid and vengeful reign that has given India the prize rank of 142 in the world for press freedom, according to Reporters Without Borders, which puts it just three points ahead of Myanmar.

A few days ago, Modi appeared on television with teary eyes, drowning in connection with the catastrophic deaths of India by COVID.

Since that appearance, Indians on social media have had a good time maturing it for it.

But for how long will they be able to continue to do so?

The answer to this may lie in part in the $ 100 billion trade that Indian IT service firms place in the US There may also be something to do with rural India, which is just right revealing the true extentof Modi’s responsibility behind COVID deaths in India.

If Modi can convince these two ingredients that he is still the best man for the job, Indian dissidents may need to feel comfortable with the confines of a prison cell or just keep their mouths shut.

