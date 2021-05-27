Weakened immunity in Covid-19 patients could cause White Fungus cases to become serious, says Delhi doctor





A case at Delhis Hospital Sir Ganga Ram suggests that the immunosuppressive condition brought on by Covid, along with other factors, may have contributed to the deterioration of Candida that normally occurs, popularly called White Mushroom from one gut to one invasive form, say doctors at the hospital. This was seen in the case of a 49-year-old woman who had received chemotherapy for breast cancer four weeks ago. The patient was taken to hospital with severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and constipation and was in a state of shock and respiratory distress at the time of admission. According to doctors, CT scan and surgery revealed perforation in the lower part of the esophagus, gangrene in a part of the small intestine and thinning of numerous stains of the colon wall. Biopsy revealed intestinal wall ulceration caused by invasive Candida pseuodhyphae. They also stated that the levels of its Covid antibodies had increased significantly. Covid virus 19 has been known to affect the lungs and upper respiratory tract. Intestinal infection from secondary Mucormycosis to steroid use has been reported recently, but Candida which causes severe ulceration and intestinal gangrene by presenting multifocal perforations in the esophagus, small intestine and colon in the environment of Covid-19 infection is not reported in the literature as far as our knowledge is concerned, said Dr Anil Arora, President of the Institute of Liver, Gastroenterology and Pancreaticobiliary Sciences at the hospital. He added, While the exact mechanism is unknown, the possible explanation includes an unholy combination of three conditions that cause immunosuppression: a malignancy (breast cancer), recent chemotherapy, and an overlapping Covid-19 infection. All three factors, plotted together in her case, knocked down her immunity resulting in the transformation of a normal intestinal resident named Candida into an invasive monstrous form resulting in multifocal perforation of the intestine with shock and resulting septicemia. He added that the gut normally remains in perfect harmony with the Candida fungus. “Suffering from White Fungi is easier than that of mucormycosis, but in this Covid era, you should definitely be aware of this possibility,” said Dr Samiran Nundy, advisor in the hospital’s Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation.

