Mafia allegations expose Erdogan’s political vulnerability
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing an unpleasant truth: his ruling party – Turkey’s largest – is now dependent on a marginal coalition ally to maintain its dominance. And a host of dramatic allegations of corruption by a runaway mafia boss could further damage his outstanding popularity.
People from within the ruling AK Party have quietly joined the opposition in demanding a full investigation into allegations of influence-selling made against powerful Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and other members of Erdogan’s inner circle, in a YouTube video series that has attracted over 50 million viewers in recent weeks.
Erdogan has shunned their advice, choosing instead to join his junior partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP, in expressing unconditional support for Soylu.
The drama has served to highlight Erdogan’s growing support for a partner that is increasingly unpopular with AKP elites as his support fades. If gambling succeeds, it could help the AK Party catch up in the parliamentary elections scheduled for 2023. If it fails, it will have tough support already shy after nearly two decades in power.
Serious Charges
Unlike previous allegations against Erdogan’s associates, the latest allegations come from a strong supporter and resonate strongly with many conservative and devout Turks, including AKP members. A leader of the colorful and enigmatic criminal gang, Sedat Peker used his immense popularity among nationalists to rally support for Erdogan’s re-election 2018 as president with greater powers.
From Dubai, where he is on the run from Turkish authorities, Peker has called on Erdogan to clear his ranks of what he claims is a criminal network of politicians, threatening to reveal more damning information if no action is taken. Peker said his confessions are a revenge for the poor treatment received by his wife and their young daughter when police raided their home in Istanbul last month. However, the political ramifications have been much broader.
“God willing, Brother Taip is doing what is necessary for them,” Peker said in his latest video, viewed more than 14 million times on YouTube alone since he posted it on Sunday. “Otherwise people now know everything.”
Peker accused former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim’s son of involvement in the drug trade with Latin America and claimed that Erdogan’s main ally Mehmet Agar seized a yacht to smuggle cocaine to Turkey and elsewhere.
Soylu, Yildirim and Agar have all denied Peker’s claims as unfounded and accused him of a slander campaign.
Erdogan’s relationship with his junior coalition partner matters because the current structure allows a marginal political party to dictate policy, including how to deal with Peker’s serious allegations, said Ahmet Davutoglu, Erdogan’s successor elected prime minister by 2014 to 2016, when he fell with the president.
“The president is at a historic crossroads,” he said. “It will be his biggest mistake if he tries to cover up.”
Marked popularity
President’s approval ratings are already at record levels, and support for his party is well below the 50% needed to win the election under Erdogan’s executive presidency.
The assessment of Erdogan’s poll hits all times with growing economic problems
Most of the ruling AKP elite is uncomfortable with the current coalition, said a senior official with direct knowledge of the party’s governing policy. Most want a full investigation though it would damage ties with the MHP, Soylu’s chief lawyer, the official said on condition of anonymity.
The ultranationalist group has 48 lawmakers in the 600-seat parliament and is predicted by the Istanbul-based poll Turkiye Raporu to get 6% to 9% of the vote if there had been an election next Sunday.
While this support would be insufficient to qualify the MHP for presence in parliament outside a formal coalition with the ruling party, it is still essential for Erdogan, whose AKP is estimated to have 26% to 34% of the vote, according to the same survey.
“As long as they remain loyal to the project of strengthening the presidential system in Turkey, Erdogan’s political survival depends on the MHP,” said Mehmet Ali Caliskan, head of the Istanbul-based Center for Social Impact Research.
