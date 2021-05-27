



The Hong Kong legislature on Thursday moved closer to changing election laws that would drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city. The second reading of the bill passed with a 40-2 vote, with only two non-founding lawmakers voting against. The bill is expected to be voted on again in the third reading, but little or no opposition is expected. Once approved, it will empower the city’s national security department to check the backgrounds of potential candidates for public office, and a new committee will be set up to ensure those candidates are patriots. The number of seats in the Hong Kong legislature will be expanded to 90, with 40 of them elected by a predominantly pro-Beijing election committee. The number of lawmakers directly elected by Hong Kong voters will be reduced to 20, from the previous 35. Lawmakers are largely pro-Beijing after their pro-democracy counterparts resigned en masse last year in protest against the ouster of four lawmakers deemed to be insufficiently loyal to Beijing. Pro-Beijing lawmakers praised the bill during debate Wednesday and Thursday, saying the reforms would prevent those who were not loyal to Hong Kong from running for office. Some pointed out that the numerous bills affecting people’s livelihoods have been passed more easily this year compared to 2020, when pro-democracy lawmakers in some cases would filibuster or act divisively during meetings to block the passage of bills with which they disagreed. Changes in Hong Kong elections come as Beijing further tightens control over the semi-autonomous city that saw months of anti-government protests and political squabbles in 2019. Authorities have arrested and charged most of the outspoken defenders of democracy, such as Joshua Wong, who was a student leader of the 2014 protests, and media mogul Jimmy Lai, who founded the Apple Daily. The Chinas rubber seal parliament in March approved changes to the city electoral system, which subsequently led to Hong Kong proposals. They are the latest in a string of moves to ensure people elected to office or serving the city are loyal to Beijing. A change that the legislature passed earlier this month requires the cities of more than 400 county councilors who deal primarily with municipal affairs to take an oath pledging allegiance to Hong Kong and backing its mini-constitution. The oath was previously required only by lawmakers and government officials as chief executive.

