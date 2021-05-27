Teachers at UGC combine a mixed action

UGC Mixed Learning: Teachers, student groups say it will further exclude marginalized students from colleges, universities, spoiling quality for all.

UGC proposes a mixed learning mode in which 40% of teaching in a course will be online



NEW DELHI: The draft regulation of the University Grants Commission for the mixed way of teaching in universities has already received the thumb from large parts of the academic and student communities. A mixed mode of teaching uses both online and offline methods and teachers and students believe that online course content will prove exclusive and detrimental to students on the wrong side of digital sharing.

Plus, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that forces universities to teach online, many institutions now have first-hand experience of how difficult this system will prove to many students. Even elite public institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), including IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Bombay, had to use graduate fundraising and non-profits for laptops and gang connections wide for students. Rajib Ray, president of the University of Delhi Teachers Association, said online learning during COVID-19 has proven to be extremely unequal and inadequate.

Following the publication of the draft guidelines, several student and teacher associations across the country have urged UGC to withdraw it and focus on improving digital and other infrastructure in educational institutions across India. UGC is a major channel for public funding for central institutions as well as many state-run programs and research centers.

UGC: Mixed Learning Instructions

The UGC draft note, released to the public for comment on May 20, proposes a mixed learning mode in which 40% of the teaching in a course will be online. The draft is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which opens up university teaching to many ways of learning, including face-to-face, online and distance learning.

According to the draft, higher education institutions should be allowed to learn 40% of the curriculum of each course through online mode and the remaining 60% in offline mode. This in addition to the fully online courses that universities are allowed to offer through the e-learning platform of the ministries of education, the Active Learning Study Networks for Aspirational Young Minds, or SWAYAM.

Digital sharing and online learning

Academics for Action and Development (AAD), an association of college and university teachers, described the draft as opening up a mixed way of implementing privatization and contractualization as envisaged in the NEP.

According to the AAD, replacing on-campus teaching with online classes is simply not feasible. Three-quarters of students come from SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PWD and remote areas like the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir, who are mostly on the wrong side of the digital divide. Owning a smartphone does not mean having access to digital media. This will disrupt the quality of teaching, as well as the workload of teachers, a statement said. Planned Castes, Planned Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Persons with Disabilities are all historically marginalized communities.

Dismantling of public education

Some teachers have also claimed that UGC is trying to dismantle classroom teaching and practical training for students by promoting mixed mode.

The Teachers Association of the University of Delhi (DUTA) has described the mixed method as a non-academic recommendation and at the wrong time, which according to them will further destroy the autonomy of educational institutions and teachers.

DUTA has claimed that this move will ensure that a large number of students from disadvantaged families or rural areas with limited internet access and computer equipment will be denied access to quality education.

Concept marking turns students into clients and uses ornate clauses such as “choose teachers and time”, “adjust courses”, “design your degree”, “student-center”, etc. And so on. Such dubious and meaningless clauses mask the hidden reality of the movement towards dismantling public education in the country, DUTA said.

Rajib Ray, the president of DUTA, said: Our experience of teaching online for over a year shows us that it is very unequal and inadequate. Classes cannot be substituted. Teaching-learning online reduces human interactions and shortens learning.

It will not be easy

While they do not say it in the register, even university administrators have great doubts about the policy.

If implemented, it will force universities and its legal bodies to move online courses and ensure that every student has equal access to online classrooms, said the Vice Chancellor of a newly established central university, asking not to be mentioned. by name. It will not be easy for universities and colleges located in remote or rural areas to move 40% of online courses. It will be just as difficult for public universities and its metro-related colleges to move online courses.

The Student Federation of India (SFI) has also opposed the UGC suggestions and said the issue of digital exclusion and segregation in the country far outweighs the benefits of mixed learning for students.

The statement from student associations reads: In terms of material conditions in the country, equality in access to digital resources and the internet … the decision will exclude students from marginalized communities from receiving higher education.

